What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 32 points gain.

The BSE Sensex jumped 437.49 points or 0.95 percent to 46,444.18 on December 23 while the Nifty50 rose 134.80 points or 1 percent to 13,601.10. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,482.37, followed by 13,363.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,669.67 and 13,738.23.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed barely in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from the global health crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.32 points, or 0.38%, to 30,129.83, the S&P 500 gained 2.75 points, or 0.07%, to 3,690.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.80 points, or 0.29%, to 12,771.11.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were set to rise on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to veto a long-awaited COVID aid package.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.07%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures inched up 0.17%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 32 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,651 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil gains 2% after draws in U.S. product inventories

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday, boosted by draws in U.S. inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates that lifted investors’ hopes for some return in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose $1.12, or 2.2%, to settle at $51.20 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.1, or 2.3%, to settle at $48.12 a barrel.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has asked banks to take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The RBI, in its statement, said Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector lenders on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, through video conferencing.

Brexit trade deal marathon heads to the finish line

Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement on Wednesday, raising hopes that they were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year’s Day.

A senior British government source said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to do a trade deal with the EU, after media reports said the agreement had already been done, just over a week before Britain completes its journey out of the bloc.

Fuel sale coming back to pre-COVID level: IOC official

Fuel sale in the country is coming back to normal which also shows the reflection of normalcy in economy, a senior Indian Oil Corporation official said on Wednesday. "As an industry we saw growth in petrol sale in October by 2 percent. But in November it remained down but this month we are expecting to reach back to pre-COVID situation," he said.

"Since last month, the throughput of our refinery is 100 percent and it shows that we are back to almost normal."

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities to debut today

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India, is expected to start the first trade with a bumper premium around 50-70 percent over its issue price of Rs 288 per share, experts feel.

The Rs 540.54-crore public issue was subscribed 198.02 times during December 15-17, the highest subscription seen by IPO in 2020.

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending declines in November

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new COVID-19 cases.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 803,000 for the week ended Dec. 19, compared to 892,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 885,000 applications in the latest week.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 536.13 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,326.92 crore in the Indian equity market on December 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for December 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies