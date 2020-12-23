What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 52 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rallied 452.73 points to 46,006.69 on December 22 while the Nifty50 climbed 137.90 points to 13,466.30.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,275.47, followed by 13,084.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,574.57 and 13,682.83.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 lost ground on Tuesday as concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus and disappointing economic data stole the thunder from Washington’s passage of a long-awaited pandemic relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.94 points, or 0.67%, to 30,015.51, the S&P 500 lost 7.66 points, or 0.21%, to 3,687.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.40 points, or 0.51%, to 12,807.92.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were set for choppy trade on Wednesday as the investor focus swung between concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus and hopes that more U.S. fiscal aid would propel an economic recovery.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.60% in early trading, following three-straight days of losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.13%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.05%.

SGX Nifty

Oil drops as new coronavirus variant revives demand fears

Oil dropped towards $50 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session, as a mutant variant of the coronavirus in Britain revived concerns over demand recovery. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 1.2%, at $50.32 a barrel by 11:58 a.m. EST (1558 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1.5%, to $47.25.

India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine by next week: Sources

India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sources said Indian health officials were in direct contact with their British counterparts over the AstraZeneca shot and that there were “strong indications” an approval would come by next week.

US third-quarter GDP growth revised slightly up; momentum waning

The US economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, fueled by more than $3 trillion in pandemic relief, the government confirmed on Tuesday, but appears to have lost momentum as the year drew to an end amid raging new COVID-19 cases and dwindling fiscal stimulus.

Gross domestic product rebounded at a 33.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate of GDP. That was revised slightly up from the 33.1% pace reported last month and reflected more robust consumer and business spending than previously estimated.

The economy contracted at a 31.4% rate in the April-June quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947. Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter GDP would be unrevised at a 33.1% rate.

SEBI orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 19 entities to recover penalty amount

Markets regulator SEBI has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holding of 19 entities to recover a fine totalling Rs 1.2 crore. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they failed to pay a fine imposed on them for violating securities market norms in different matters.

The fines were imposed by the capital markets watchdog during March 2012 to June 2020 for violating provisions of securities law. The pending dues -- Rs 1.2 crore -- include the initial fine amount, interest and recovery cost.

Dollar climbs as coronavirus variant negates stimulus optimism

The dollar rose on Tuesday in thin trading, as concerns about a coronavirus variant raging in Britain that has caused lockdowns and travel restrictions have dampened optimism about a U.S. stimulus bill that Congress passed overnight.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,153 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 661.51 crore in the Indian equity market on December 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for December 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

