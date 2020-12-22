What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the index in India with a gain of 166 points.

On December 21, market broke the six day winning streak as it witnessed freefall in the second half dragging Nifty below 13,350 on the back of fear of a new wave of coronavirus in the UK.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,688.47, followed by 13,616.43. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,802.67 and 13,844.83.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Asian Markets

Asian shares were poised for a weaker start on Tuesday, while oil prices fell, as investors worried a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower economic recovery.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 166 points or 1.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,429 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Russia will jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 with India: Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev on December 21 said Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 along with New Delhi and it will be manufactured by Indian pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "We are working very hard to fight COVID-19 together with India, and are now advancing to jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine at the capacities of Dr Reddy's Laboratories to be used in India, Russia and other countries," Kudashev said, addressing a press conference. "We have supported each other in a big way earlier this year when we managed to repatriate thousands of Russian and Indian nationals to their respective home countries," he added. On August 11, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V.

SEBI comes out with new stress testing parameters for commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi on December 21 issued new stress testing parameters for commodity derivatives in order to tackle extreme volatile price events. The move comes after the regulator received representation to review the requirement of including all the price movements during the last 15 years, in the historical scenarios prescribed for stress testing. With a view to address the concerns emanating from exceptional and extreme volatile price events, Sebi said price movements of the last 15 years will be scanned for stress testing. Corporate profits touch all-time high in the September quarter: CRISIL Corporate profits rose 15 percent to touch an all-time high in the September quarter as margins widened on softer input costs and better utilistaion levels, the research arm of leading rating agency CRISIL said on Monday. From an absolute perspective, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) touched an “all-time high” Rs 1.60 lakh crore in the September quarter, as against Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the preceding June quarter, it said.

Crude

Oil prices tumbled on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

Dollar

The dollar fell from 10-day highs on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, as investors looked past concerns about a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain prevalent in Britain and focused on the U.S. stimulus package set to be voted on by Congress.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 323.55 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 486.12 crore in the Indian equity market on December 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE Four stocks - Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for December 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies