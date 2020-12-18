What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open firm as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the index in India, with a gain of 35 points.

On December 17, benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight day with benchmark indices touching fresh record highs. The Sensex was up 223.88 points or 0.48 percent at 46,890.34, and the Nifty was up 58 points or 0.42% at 13,740.70.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,685.07, followed by 13,629.43. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,784.77 and 13,828.83.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street’s three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asian Markets

Asian stock fell slightly on December 18, failing to catch a broader global rally as the investor mood in the region shifted to broader caution about the economic outlook and as post-Brexit worries weighed.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 34 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,778 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 IST.

Crude

Oil climbed on December 17 and touched a nine-month high, with traders optimistic about progress toward a US fiscal stimulus deal and record-breaking refining demand in China and India.

Japan raises GDP outlook for FY2021 on lift from stimulus package

Japan’s government raised its economic growth forecast for the next fiscal year, thanks to its latest stimulus package aimed at speeding up the recovery following the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of coronavirus

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000, the highest weekly total since September, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy's recovery from its springtime collapse.

SEBI may increase shareholding limit in exchanges and clearing corporations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to revamp Securities Exchange and Clearing Corporation (SECC) regulations. With these proposed amendments, SEBI plans to raise the shareholding limit in exchanges and clearing corporations.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, a source close to the development said: “SEBI is working on a long-pending demand by exchanges and clearing corporations to increase individual and financial institution shareholding stake limits in exchanges and clearing corporations.”

RBI to conduct 3rd OMO purchase of SDLs next week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the third auction of state developments loans (SDLs) aggregating Rs 10,000 crore under the Open Market Operations (OMO) on December 23. The Reserve Bank has conducted two OMOs in SDLs covering all states/UTs for a cumulative amount of Rs 20,000 crore. The first-ever auction under OMOs in SDLs was conducted in October and the second in November.

Mutual Fund assets to touch Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: CRISIL

Ratings agency CRISIL, on December 17, said the mutual fund industry would post double-digit growth for the next few years and its assets under management will cross Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025. CRISIL’s research wing said the increase in inflows was bound to be fuelled by investments into equities as against other asset classes.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,355.25 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,494.36 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for December 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies