What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the index in India.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,628.7, followed by 13,574.7. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,714.5 and 13,746.3.

On December 16, benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive day with record closing high. The Sensex was up 403.29 points or 0.87% at 46,666.46, and the Nifty was up 114.80 points or 0.85% at 13,682.70.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street rose on December 16, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set for gains on December 17 as progress toward a long-awaited US stimulus package and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low helped the Nasdaq benchmark to a fresh record high.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,682 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Crude

Oil prices hit a nine-month-high early on December 17 after US government data showed that crude stockpiles fell last week and on optimism over a coronavirus relief package in the United States.

Fed pledges to keep buying bonds

The Federal Reserve on December 16 vowed to keep funneling cash into financial markets until the US economic recovery is secure, a promise of long-term help that fell short of hopes of an immediate move to shore up a recent pandemic-related slide.

With interest rates anchored at zero likely for years to come, the Fed added a more explicit promise to continue the current bond-buying program until there is “substantial further progress” in restoring full employment and hitting its 2 percent inflation target.

Union Cabinet approves auction of spectrum

The Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction and assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers, among other key decisions.

Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bharat Biotech, the private company developing COVAXIN with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said: “COVAXIN demonstrated acceptable safety profile and high immune response. . . No serious (grade 3-4) adverse events were reported.”

Phase II and Phase III clinical trials are underway.

Tax refunds worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal: I-T Department

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

CBDT issued refunds of over Rs 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1 and December 14.

"Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases," the department said in a tweet.

SEBI eases norms for FPO, tightens rules for stressed companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed promoters more space to raise funds via a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and has also taken steps to limit price manipulation when companies are relisted after undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

The regulator, in its December 16 board meeting, approved recalibration of minimum public shareholding norms for companies going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), and also doing away with the applicability of minimum promoters’ contribution and subsequent lock-in requirements for follow-on public offer.

US retail sales fall 1.1% in November as virus surges

US retail sales fell sharply in November, according to government data released Wednesday, a further sign of economic trouble as COVID-19 cases climbed and lawmakers remained deadlocked on approving economic stimulus.

Sales fell 1.1 percent compared to October, when sales also dipped, the Commerce Department reported, much sharper than expected.

The data were released as the ongoing deadlock in Congress on more fiscal aid as well as the surge in virus cases have raised fears the world's largest economy is heading for a renewed slowdown.

SEBI allows fintechs to apply for mutual fund licenses with relaxed norms

In its board meeting held on December 16, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) decided that even sponsors that don’t meet the profitability criteria can apply for mutual fund (MF) licenses.

“This move will help fintechs that are looking at entering the mutual fund (MF) industry to seek MF license,” says the chief executive officer of a fund house, requesting anonymity.

However, the fintech company will have to demonstrate the existence of a Rs 100 crore net-worth in the mutual fund, till it records five years of continuous profitability.

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Bitcoin smashed through $20,000 for the first time on December 16, its highest ever.

The cryptocurrency jumped 4.5 percent to move as high as $20,440. It has gained more than 170 percent this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported resistance to inflation and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,981.77 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,718.45 crore in the Indian equity market on December 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies