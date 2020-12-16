What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open firm as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the index in India with a gain of 50 points.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,479.97, followed by 13,392.13. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,622.67 and 13,677.53.

On December 15, benchmark indices recovered from the lows and ended flat in the highly volatile session on December 15. The Sensex was up 9.71 points or 0.02% at 46,263.17, and the Nifty was up 9.70 points or 0.07% at 13,567.90.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street showed signs of a Santa rally on December 15, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, helped by optimism about a potential government stimulus to protect the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were poised for gains on December 16 as global markets moved with confidence that vaccinations and additional monetary and fiscal support from governments will drive economic growth.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 50.50 points or 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,629 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Crude

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, looking past tightening lockdowns in Europe and forecasts for a slower-than-expected recovery in fuel demand.

Industry, govt have to partner for India to become $5 trillion economy by 2025: Piyush Goyal

The industry and government have to partner to achieve the target of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The commerce and industry minister also expressed confidence in the capabilities of the business community as well as startups which can make India the top economy globally in the next 25-30 years.

"But the challenge is for us to accept. When we celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047, can we all not resolve to be the number one economy in the world?," Goyal said at a virtual conference organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Today the world is looking at India as a trusted partner in its quest for resilient global supply chains, he pointed out.

SAT stays SEBI's Rs 6-crore fine on NSE

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed the Rs 6 crore penalty that markets regulator SEBI had imposed on NSE for allegedly investing in firms unrelated to the stock exchange business.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in October, levied a fine of Rs 6 crore on National Stock Exchange (NSE) for allegedly investing in six companies unrelated or non-incidental to the stock exchange business.

The six entities are — CAMS and Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), NSEIT Ltd, NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEIL), Market Simplified India Ltd (MSIL) and Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL).

Moderna vaccine shows 'no specific safety concerns', has 94.1% efficacy: US regulator

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Serum Institute likely to submit final Covishield trial data within 10 days

Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to submit the findings of COVID-19 clinical trial before the end of December. If the data is found satisfactory, the government may approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by the first week of January.

SII is expected to submit the final set of data before the subject expert committee in the next 10 days or so, people in the know told Business Standard.

US manufacturing production beats expectations

US manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, but momentum could slow in the months ahead as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections keep workers at home and temporarily shut down factories.

Manufacturing output rose 0.8% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for October was revised up to show production at factories increasing 1.1% instead of 1.0% as previously reported. Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 0.3% in November.

Banks need strengthening for full monetary policy impact: RBI

Soured loans and weak capital positions mean Indian banks cannot cut their interest rates in step with the central bank’s main policy rate, reducing the effectiveness of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India said in a working paper on Tuesday.

“The study finds that a robust credit channel of monetary transmission exists in India. Its efficacy, however, is impaired by poor asset quality but reinforced by better capital position of banks,” the authors said.

Loan disbursement by NBFC-MFIs dips 43% to Rs 10,617 crore in Q2

Loan disbursement by non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) declined 43 percent to Rs 10,617 crore in the quarter ended September as against Rs 18,565 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, according to a report by MFIN.

In the quarter ended June 2020, loan disbursement had declined 96 percent to Rs 570 crore from Rs 15,865 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The data pertains to NBFC-MFI members of the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory organisation and industry association of the microfinance industry in the country.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,484.09 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,666.79 crore in the Indian equity market on December 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - Canara Bank - is under the F&O ban for December 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies