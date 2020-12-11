What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain.

The Sensex closed 144 points, or 0.31 percent, lower at 45,959.88 on December 10 and the Nifty settled 51 points, or 0.38 percent, lower at 13,478.30.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13417.23, followed by 13356.17. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13521.43 and 13564.57.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.55 points, or 0.23%, to 29,999.26, the S&P 500 lost 4.72 points, or 0.13%, to 3,668.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.86 points, or 0.54%, to 12,405.81.

Asian Markets

Investors in Asia were set to push stocks lower on Friday as concerns about U.S. stimulus and climbing COVID-19 cases weighed globally on optimism.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.54% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.09%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.44%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,560 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil rises to $50 for first time since March on vaccine optimism

Oil surged above $50 a barrel on December 10 for the first time since early March as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in US crude inventories that showed there was still ample supply available.

Brent crude was up $1.51, or 3 percent, at $50.37 a barrel at 1501 GMT, rising for a third day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.46 cents, or 3.2 percent, to $46.98.

Spectrum bands for 5G to be announced soon: DoT official

The government is in discussion with Defence, Department of Space and the broadcasting ministry over 5G spectrum and announcement on availability of the radiowaves for the next generation technology will be made shortly, a senior government official said on December 10.

"Because of traditional users- Department of Space, Defence and the broadcasting ministry, they have already some services in these (spectrum identified for 5G) bands. It is very important to sit with them and see which of the services can be shifted and which are the bands that are to be made available for the IMT(mobile services)," DoT Member (technology) K Ramchand said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of coronavirus

The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.

NSE to launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index from January 11

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on December 10 said it had received SEBI's approval to launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index. NSE will launch the index derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index from January 11, 2021.

"NSE has received approval from SEBI to launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index in the futures & options segment of the Exchange. Currently, NSE offers index derivatives on only two equity indices – The Nifty50 index and the Nifty Bank index," the exchange said in a statement.

Gold reverses gains as investors look past weak U.S. jobs data

Gold eased on Thursday as a failure to significantly breach the $1,850 per ounce resistance level prompted technical selling, with persistent overall vaccine-driven optimism also prompting investors to look past weak U.S. jobs data.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,836.01 per ounce at 11:44 a.m. EST (1644 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,839.90.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,259.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,275.22 crore in the Indian equity market on December 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for December 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies