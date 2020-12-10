What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 65 points loss.

The Sensex closed at 46,103.50, up 495 points, or 1.09 percent on December 9 and the Nifty settled 136 points, or 1.02 percent, up at 13,529.10.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13469.5, followed by 13409.9. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13568.8 and 13608.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, retreating from record levels as investors grew discouraged over the halting progress of economic stimulus talks, while a drop in Facebook shares provided an additional drag.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.07 points, or 0.35%, to 30,068.81, the S&P 500 lost 29.43 points, or 0.79%, to 3,672.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.82 points, or 1.94%, to 12,338.95.

Asian Markets

Asian markets looked set to slide Thursday as investors tracked negotiations with significant economic implications in the U.S. and Europe.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.28% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.06%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 1.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 65 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,500 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil steadies despite massive build in U.S. crude stocks

Oil prices settled little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected jump in U.S. crude stockpiles against optimism that a fast rollout of a coronavirus vaccine would fuel a recovery in global oil demand.

Brent crude rose 2 cents to settle at $48.86 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $45.52 a barrel.

Serum's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'not considered' for emergency use authorisation: Sources

Applications of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates were not considered due to "lack of safety" and inadequate data on efficacy.

"Both proposals are not considered due to inadequate safety and efficiency data available currently. Both the companies have been asked for more data," sources told CNBC-TV18. "Both Bharat Biotech and SII need to come back again to Subject Expert Committee (SEC) with more data, trials information, and documents etc," added sources.

Sebi puts in place mechanism to ease e-voting process

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with a mechanism to make the e-voting process more secure, convenient and simple for shareholders. To increase the efficiency of the voting process, it has been decided to enable e-voting for all demat account holders by way of a single login credential through their demat accounts and websites of depositories, Sebi said in a circular.

Demat account holders would be able to cast their votes without having to register again with the e-voting service providers (ESPs), thereby not only facilitating seamless authentication but also enhancing ease and convenience of participating in the e-voting process. This will be implemented in a phased manner, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Draft rules for dividend pay by NBFCs: RBI proposes 15% CRAR, less than 6% NPAs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 9 proposed draft rules for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to declare dividend.

According to the draft circular released by the central bank, deposit taking NBFCs and systemically important non-deposit taking NBFCs should have Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of at least 15 per cent for last three years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare dividend.

Tata vs Mistry case | Steep rise in valuation of SP Group's stake shows company not 'mismanaged', Tatas tell SC

The legal wrangle between Tata Sons and Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) is continuing in the Supreme Court over the latter's stake in the Tata group. Senior counsel Harish Salve, representing the Tata Group, on December 9 disputed the mismanagement allegations, stating that the valuation of SP Group's stake in Tata Sons rose from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2020.

"In the cross-appeal they have filed, they have claimed valuation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. They have now asked that they be given 18 percent in all downstream Tata companies and as per their latest application the valuation is Rs 1.75 lakh crore," Bar and Bench quoted Harish Salve telling the Supreme Court.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,564.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,493.1 crore in the Indian equity market on December 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

Punjab National Bank - is under the F&O ban for December 10. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

