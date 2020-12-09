What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 38 points gain.

Sensex closed 182 points, or 0.40 percent, higher at 45,608.51 on December 8 and Nifty ended 37 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 13,392.95.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13324.17, followed by 13255.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13448.67 and 13504.33.

US Markets

US Markets

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the S&P and Nasdaq setting record highs, in part due to a boost from the healthcare sector on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while uncertainty over fresh fiscal stimulus held gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.09 points, or 0.35%, to 30,173.88, the S&P 500 gained 10.29 points, or 0.28%, to 3,702.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77.

Asian Markets

Asian markets were set to rise Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.57% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 were down 0.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.42%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 38 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,453 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil steady as COVID-19 cases, lockdowns dampen vaccination news

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as the most populous U.S. state tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and COVID-19 cases surged in the United States and Europe, counteracting optimism that arose over vaccine advancements.

Brent crude futures settled at $48.84 a barrel, gaining 5 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 16 cents lower at $45.60 a barrel.

Sebi board to meet on December 16, discuss a range of issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to discuss new shareholding norms for companies under the purview of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as well as amendments to Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) during its upcoming board meeting on December 16.

The meeting is likely to discuss a revamp of shareholding norms for companies that are facing CIRP insolvency proceedings. Sebi has received public comments on its discussion paper, in which it has put forward three options for consideration.

Working with India for further de-escalation of border standoff: China

China and India are working for further de-escalation of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and both sides will have consultations to determine specific arrangements for the next round of talks, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday.

Asked when the next round of talks will be held, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here that “China and India have been in communication through diplomatic and military channels on the border issue and we are working for further de-escalation of the border situation."

"Based on the implementation of current consensus, we will have consultations to determine specific arrangements for further talks," she said.

RBI cancels licence of Karad Janata Bank, more than 99% of depositors to get full payment back under DICGC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 8 cancelled the licence of The Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Karad, Maharashtra, to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on December 7, 2020. More than 99 per cent of the depositors of the bank will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC, the RBI said.

Explaining the regulatory action, the RBI said the cooperative bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. “As such, it does not comply with the provisions of section 11(1) and section 22 (3) (d) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the RBI said.

Japan's Oct machinery orders rebound from previous month's drop

Japan’s core machinery orders rebounded sharply in October from the previous month’s drop, the government said on Wednesday, a welcome development for an economy emerging from a deep coronavirus slump.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, soared 17.1% in October, recouping the previous month’s 4.4% drop.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,909.6 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,640.93 crore in the Indian equity market on December 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank is under the F&O ban for December 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

