What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Trading volumes of a particular entity can help technical experts cast its future trajectory. Data analysis showed, there are 10 names among A Group stocks, or highly liquid stocks, that witnessed on August 10 a surge in volumes of above 500 percent over their 5-day average traded volume. Group A stocks are considered excellent in most of the aspects and they also show comparatively high traded volumes. Here is the list of those 10 stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 37.40 points to end at 44,618.04 on December 2 while the Nifty50 gained 4.80 points at 13,113.80. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 13,022.03, followed by 12,930.27. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,167.03 and 13,220.27.

US Markets

The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Wednesday and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package against a bleak private jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to end at 29,883.79 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18% at 3,669.01. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05% to 12,349.37, dragged by a 2.7% slide in Tesla Inc.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after a choppy day of Wall Street trade, thanks in part to a disappointing U.S. jobs report, while the greenback languished near 2-1/2 year lows on growing optimism of a coronavirus vaccine.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan were barely changed following two straight days of gains. Japan’s Nikkei was 0.2% weaker while South Korea’s KOSPI was flat and Australia’s benchmark index was slightly higher. Chinese shares opened a tad lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious start for the index in India with a 21 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,175 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday as Britain’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes for a demand recovery and on mounting expectations that producing countries will maintain output limits next year.

Brent crude oil futures settled up 83 cents, or 1.75%, at $48.25 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 73 cents or 1.64% at $45.28 a barrel.

Japan's service sector struggles to recover amid COVID-19 resurgence: PMI

Activity in Japan’s services sector continued to falter in November, a private sector survey showed, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections weighed on new business and employment conditions.

The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was little changed from October’s reading, edging up to a seasonally adjusted 47.8 from 47.7.

BSE executes physical deliveries of gold under India good delivery standard

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has completed another round of physical deliveries of gold under the India Good Delivery standard. The exchange executed delivery of gold and silver to the tune of Rs 1 crore in the 'options in goods' framework, marking the sixth consecutive month of delivery at its designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BSE said in a statement.

The 'options in goods' contracts on gold mini and silver kg based on spot prices was launched from June 1, 2020. These contracts are converted into physical delivery on expiry. The refined gold delivered on the exchange platform was produced by Parker Precious Metals LLP.

India Inc on gradual recovery path, most sectors intend to ramp up hiring: Report

Easing of lockdown restrictions and the resultant opening up of economy is having a positive impact on employment as the overall 'Intent to Hire' metric of companies is set to witness a noticeable 3 per cent increase in the current quarter, says a report.

According to the TeamLease Employment Outlook Report for Q3, while large and medium-size businesses continue to lead in the overall intent to hire, it is the small size businesses (SMEs) that have recorded significant growth in the current quarter (October-December 2020). The survey covered 137 small, medium and large companies across 21 sectors across India.

NSE launches first agri commodity futures contract

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday said the exchange has launched its first agricultural commodity futures contract on crude degummed soybean oil (CDSO Futures). The CDSO Futures contract, which was launched on Tuesday, is a monthly expiry futures contract with a trading lot size of 10 tonne and price basis as Kandla, NSE said in a statement.

LSE to win European Union approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal: Report

The London Stock Exchange is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, bolstering its footprint in a rapidly consolidating sector.

A merged LSE and Refinitiv would still be eclipsed by financial data leader Bloomberg LP but it will outrank a combination of S&P and IHS Markit, whose $44 billion deal announced this week was the largest acquisition of 2020.

Dollar wallows near 2 1/2-year low on vaccine, stimulus optimism

The dollar licked wounds near a 2 1/2-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 357.35 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,635.97 crore in the Indian equity market on December 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies