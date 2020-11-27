What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 2 points gain.

The BSE Sensex climbed 431.64 points to 44,259.74 on November 26 while the Nifty50 jumped 128.60 points to 12,987. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,845.6, followed by 12,704.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,073.2 and 13,159.4.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian Markets

Asian shares fell slightly on Friday, pulling back from a record high hit earlier this week, amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concern about the economic impact from the pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.07%. Australian shares were down 0.15%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.09%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 2 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 13,047 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil mixed as rally falters over supply concerns, vaccine doubts

Oil prices were mixed on Friday in quiet trade due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping more than 1% amid concerns about oversupply and doubts about a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic.

WTI was down by 69 cents, or 1.5%, at $45.02 by 0104 GMT. U.S. crude prices did not settle on Thursday due to the holiday. Brent crude was up by 9 cents at $47.89, having fallen 1.7% overnight.

China's industrial profits rise 28.2% year-on-year in October

Profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2% year-on-year in October to 642.91 billion yuan ($97.79 billion), official data showed on Friday, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector after it was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profits rose for a sixth straight month in October, after increasing by 10.1% year-on-year in September, the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body IATA are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until October 2021, a document seen by Reuters showed, while giving some ground to budget carriers angered by measures they deem anti-competitive.

The draft proposal to be issued jointly by IATA, airports body ACI and slot coordinators, calls on regulators to extend the current waiver of rules requiring airlines to use 80% of their take-off and landing windows or else cede some to rivals.

After nearly 24% contraction in Q1, all eyes on Q2 data due on November 27

After the steepest fall in its independent history during the lockdown months, India’s economy is recovering. Just how strong the beginning of that recovery has been will be clear when the National Statistics Office releases the July-September quarter gross domestic product data on November 27.

For the first time this year, income tax collections in September 2020 exceeded that of the same month last year, while goods and services tax (GST) collections crossed Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October.

The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.9 in October, the highest in more than a decade, compared to 56.8 in September, driven by robust sales. State Bank of India (SBI) revised their second-quarter GDP projection to a contraction of 10.7 percent from a contraction of 12.5 percent earlier, according to a research report from SBI Ecowrap.

State Bank of India expects RBI to hold interest rate

State Bank of India expects the country's central bank to hold interest rates as inflation remains elevated, the chairman of India's largest lender Dinesh Kumar Khara said. "The stance will continue to remain accommodative but they may not be in a position to cut interest rate in immediate future," Khara said.

Dollar poised for weekly losses on improving risk sentiment

The dollar held steady in thin trade on Friday but was on track for weekly losses against a basket of major currencies as it remained under pressure on improving risk appetite. The U.S. dollar index was steady at 92.03 against a basket of major currencies, treading water around a near three-month low of 91.84 it hit overnight.

LVB-DBS deal: Post equity capital, RBI directs LVB to write off tier-2 bonds as well

After writing off the entire equity share capital of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) as part of the scheme of amalgamation with DBS Bank India, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) has directed the bank to also write off tier-2 bonds worth around Rs 320 crore.

“The Reserve Bank of India, vide their letter dated 26th November 2020 has advised the need to fully write-down the Series VIII, Series IX and Series X Basel-III complaint Tier-2 Bonds before the amalgamation comes into effect from the Appointed date i.e., 27th November 2020,” read an exchange filing.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,027.31 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,400.1 crore in the Indian equity market on November 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies