What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The BSE Sensex rose 227.34 points to 44,180.05 on November 18 while the Nifty50 gained 64.10 points to close at 12,938.30. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,855.4, followed by 12,772.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,984.9 and 13,031.6.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks closed steeply lower after a late-session sell-off on Wednesday as investors weighed surging COVID-19 infections and mounting shutdowns against encouraging vaccine developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.93 points, or 1.16%, to 29,438.42, the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points, or 1.16%, to 3,567.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.74 points, or 0.82%, to 11,801.60.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks followed Wall Street's sharp selloff on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major U.S. cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.02%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 102 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,892 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices slip

U.S. crude futures fell in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of gains from the previous day as surging COVID-19 cases and widening lockdowns raised fears over fuel demand, offsetting further upbeat vaccine news.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.9%, to $41.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% on Wednesday. Brent crude was yet to trade, having risen 1.4% on Wednesday.

Tata Sons vs Shapoorji Pallonji: Apex court sets December 2 as final hearing date

The Supreme Court has fixed December 2 as the final hearing date in the Tata Sons versus Shapoorji Pallonji case as certain documents related to the case are yet to be filed, ANI reported. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group submitted a plan of separation to the Supreme Court on October 29, seeking to end its seven-decade-long association with the Tata Group.

Merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank to strengthen DBS Bank's India business: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on November 18 said Singapore's DBS Bank will strengthen its India business following merger with troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

"The merger will strengthen DBS' business position in India by adding new retail and small and medium sized customers. We estimate that DBS India's customer deposits and net loans will increase by about 50 per cent-70 per cent following the merger," Moody's said in a statement.

NSE’s investor protection fund set to triple to Rs 1,500 crore after Sebi advisory

The size of the National Stock Exchange’s Investor Protection Fund (IPF) will increase three times after a new framework was laid out for it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The market regulator has mandated a higher IPF be maintained in relation to trading volumes.

A note from the NSE said: “SEBI has also advised NSE to increase the size of its IPF corpus to Rs 1,500 crore in order to protect the interests of investors in light of recent broker defaults. The adequacy of the IPF corpus will be reviewed on a half-yearly basis and incremental contributions will be made to the IPF, if required. NSE is focussed and committed to further strengthening investor protection through a variety of measures, including focussed investor education, enhanced broker supervision and surveillance in view of the recent defaults of Trading Members".

Domestic air passenger traffic up 33.6% MoM in October

Domestic air traffic jumped by 33.67 percent month-on-month in October, continuing on a gradual but steady rebound after flights resumed in May after the lockdown.

Data from industry regulator DGCA showed that 52.71 lakh people took to the air in October, compared to 39.43 lakh in September. The growth rate in September was a tad higher at 39 percent. Year-on-year, however, the numbers are still lower and were down 57.2 percent from October 2019. At the same time, the drop was less steep. In September, year-on-year traffic declined by 65.82 percent.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,071.93 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,789.85 crore in the Indian equity market on November 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

11 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

As many as 11 stocks including Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network and Tata Steel are under the F&O ban for November 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies