What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 109 points loss.

The BSE Sensex declined 236.48 points to 43,357.19 on November 12 while the Nifty50 slipped 58.40 points to 12,690.80. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,630, followed by 12,569.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,746.4 and 12,802.

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass rollout of an effective vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.08% to end at 29,080.17 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.00% to 3,537.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.65% to 11,709.59.

Asian Markets

Stocks in Asia were poised to pull back after markets in the United States and Europe sold off on concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 shares dipped 0.12% in early trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.16%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added just 0.22%.

SGX Nifty

Oil falls as COVID-19 spike stokes fuel demand fears

Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday as a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections raised fears for the global economy and near-term fuel demand, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain amid hopes for a vaccine.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 40 cents, or 1.0%, to $40.72 a barrel by 0118 GMT, having lost 0.8% on Thursday. Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.8%, at $43.17 a barrel, after dropping 0.6% on Thursday.

India September IIP at 0.2% against -8% in August

India's index of industrial output for the month of September was at 0.2 percent versus -8 percent in August, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 12.

According to official IIP data, the manufactured sector production registered a decline of 0.6 percent in September, while the output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4 and 4.9 percent respectively. Earlier in September 2019, IIP contracted by 4.6 percent.

India October retail inflation at 7.61% against 7.27% in September

India's retail inflation for October was at a 77-month high at 7.61 percent against 7.27 percent in September. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 percent for the same period a year ago.

Core inflation also rose to 5.7 percent in October, from 5.5 percent in September, led by a number of items such as clothing and footwear, housing, health, and recreation and amusement.

India's October fuel demand marks first year-on-year gain in 8 months

India’s fuel consumption in October registered its first year-on-year increase since February, as slowing coronavirus cases and increased mobility accelerated an economic recovery, data showed on Thursday.

Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, rose 2.5 percent in October from the prior year to 17.78 million tonnes and nearly 15 percent higher from the previous month, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.

RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India on November 12 said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on November 19. The decision was taken after a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI said in a statement.

On November 19, the RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and will also sell two securities maturing at different dates aggregating to the same amount.

US weekly jobless claims drop to seven-month low

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 709,000 for the week ended November 7 compared to 757,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 735,000 applications in the latest week.

Results on November 13

ONGC, Tata Steel, Apex Frozen Foods, Equitas Holdings, Eveready Industries, Future Retail, General Insurance Corporation of India, Graphite India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Real Estate, IVRCL, MMTC, NLC India, Prabhat Dairy, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Satin Creditcare Network, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Sunteck Realty are among 504 companies to declare their quarterly earnings on November 13.

8 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Steel & Power, LIC Housing Finance, SAIL, Sun TV Network and Tata Motors are under the F&O ban for November 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

