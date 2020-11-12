What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note after eight straight days of gains. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 47 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rallied 316.02 points to end at a record closing high of 43,593.67 on November 11 while the Nifty50 climbed 118.10 points to 12,749.20. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,623.6, followed by 12,498.0. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,822.3 and 12,895.4.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq closed up 2% on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.29 points, or 0.08%, to 29,397.63, the S&P 500 gained 27.13 points, or 0.77%, to 3,572.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.58 points, or 2.01%, to 11,786.43.

Asian Markets

Stocks in Asia were set to continue their gains on Thursday, buoyed again by continued global stimulus efforts and hopes of a coronavirus vaccine.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 shares rose 0.29% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.56%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.01% higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 47 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,747 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil Prices

Global oil benchmark Brent rose on Wednesday, briefly touching a more than two-month high above $45 a barrel on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine that could boost demand and later pulling back as concerns about rising cases overtook bullish news.

Brent settled up 19 cents, or 0.4%, at $43.80 a barrel, after earlier trading at a session peak of $45.30 - the first time it has cleared the $45 threshold since early September. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 9 cents at $41.45, after setting a session high of $43.06.

Economy could return to positive growth by Q3FY21: RBI bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India on November 11 said the Indian economy could break out of contraction and return to positive growth by the third quarter of the current financial year if the growth momentum sustains.

The central bank, citing incoming data for the month of October 2020, said the prospects for economic recovery have brightened and stirred up consumer and business confidence. With the momentum of September having been sustained, there is optimism that the revival of economic activity is stronger than the mere satiation of pent-up demand released by unlocks and the rebuilding of inventories.

RBI buys net $8.17 billion in FX market in September

India's central bank bought a net $8.17 billion in the foreign exchange market in September, well above the $5.30 billion it purchased the previous month, a monthly bulletin showed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $13.32 billion and sold $5.15 billion in the market in September, it said in a bulletin released late on November 11.

In the forwards market, the RBI said it had a net outstanding buy position of $13.88 billion as of the end of September, down from $10.35 billion at the end of the previous month.

OPEC sees coronavirus hampering oil demand recovery into 2021

Global oil demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously thought because of rising coronavirus cases, OPEC said on Wednesday, hampering efforts by the group and its allies to support the market.

Demand will rise by 6.25 million barrels per day(bpd) next year to 96.26 million bpd, the Organization of the petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report. The growth forecast is 300,000 bpd less than expected a month ago.

Domestic flight cap increased to 70% of pre-COVID level

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to allow domestic airlines to operate up to 70 percent of domestic flights seen in pre-COVID levels as demand for air travel surges during the festival season. Theministry had introduced the earlier cap of 60 percent on September 2.

The MoCA issued an order on November 11 which said that, "60 percent capacity may be read as 70 percent capacity". This order modifies the earlier notification, which had been made effective by the ministry up till February 24, 2021.

Next round of stimulus package may be announced before Diwali

The much-awaited financial stimulus package may be announced before Diwali, or even tomorrow, or the day after, a top finance ministry source said. It will be focussed mainly on employment generation and incentives for stressed sectors, sources told Moneycontrol.

According to the sources, after several rounds of discussion, the government has almost finalised the next stimulus package. The package size could be much lower than the earlier announced stimulus package of 20 lakh crore rupees, the sources said.

Results on November 12

Eicher Motors, Engineers India, Grasim Industries, HUDCO, Infibeam Avenues, IRCTC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jubilant FoodWorks, Aksh Optifibre, Alok Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Aarey Drugs, Arvind Fashions, Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharat Dynamics, BF Utilities, Clariant Chemicals, Cochin Shipyard, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HCC, HEG, KNR Constructions, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mahanagar Gas, Natco Pharma, Page Industries, PFC, Punjab & Sind Bank and Sun TV Network are among 808 companies to declare their quarterly earnings on November 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,207.19 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,463.86 crore in the Indian equity market on November 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL and Jindal Steel & Power are under the F&O ban for November 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies