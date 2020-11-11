What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

The BSE Sensex surged 680.22 points or 1.60 percent to end at a record closing high of 43,277.65 on November 10 while the Nifty50 rallied 170.10 points or 1.37 percent to 12,631.10. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,522.9, followed by 12,414.7. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,691.6 and 12,752.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq closed 1.4% lower and the S&P dipped slightly on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns, favoring sectors that have suffered most during the pandemic instead on hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will turn the economy around.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 262.95 points, or 0.9%, to 29,420.92, the S&P 500 lost 4.97 points, or 0.14%, to 3,545.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.93 points to 11,553.86.

Asian Markets

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted expectations of a swift reopening of the global economy, which would help the region’s heavily trade-dependent markets.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.05%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose around 0.6%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.09%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,695 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil gains nearly 3% on vaccine hopes

Oil ended nearly 3% higher on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon outweighed worries about a drop in fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.21, or 2.9%, at $43.61 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.07, or 2.7%, to $41.36.

Pfizer is in discussion with government to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to India: Report

American pharma company Pfizer is currently in discussions with the government to distribute its potential COVID-19 vaccine in India. According to a Spokesperson for Pfizer who spoke to LiveMint, Pfizer believes that its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response.

"We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," LiveMint quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA wins cliffhanger in Bihar elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to form the next government in Bihar after defeating the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in the assembly elections, paving way for Nitish Kumar to be the chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The NDA won 125 seats, clearing the majority mark in the 243-member Assembly. The Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance won 110 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the NDA along with the ruling Janata Dal (United), turned out to be the biggest winner by bagging 74 seats, 21 more than 53 that the party won in 2015 assembly polls making it a senior partner in the ruling alliance.

India revives plans to offer incentives for 6 million tonnes sugar exports

India has revived a proposal to get sugar mills to export 6 million tonnes of the sweetener by incentivising overseas sales in the 2020/21 season, the third year in a row, as part of efforts to cut surplus stocks and prop up local prices, two government sources said.

The government is again considering giving incentives to mills to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2020-2021, but it has yet to agree the amount of subsidy, said two government sources, who didn't wish to be identified in line with official rules.

SEBI proposes extending risk management committee requirement to top 1,000 listed firms

Markets regulator Sebi on November 10 proposed extending the requirement of constituting a risk management committee to top 1,000 listed entities from 500 at present. The risk management committee should meet at least twice in a year from the current practice of minimum one meeting every year, Sebi said in a consultation paper.

Considering the multitude of risks faced by listed entities, the regulator said risk management has emerged as a very important function of the board. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for a robust risk management framework, it added.

Results on November 11

Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashapura Minechem, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, GIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GSPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, ITI and LIC Housing Finance are among 628 companies to declare their quarterly earnings on November 11.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 5,627.32 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,309.19 crore in the Indian equity market on November 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

Jindal Steel & Power is under the F&O ban for November 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies