What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note with eyes on US election results. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 4 points loss.

The BSE Sensex jumped 724.02 points or 1.78 percent to close at 41,340.16 on November 5 while the Nifty50 surged 211.80 points or 1.78 percent to 12,120.30.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,054.9, followed by 11,989.5. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,158.4 and 12,196.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that would crimp corporate profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.95% to end at 28,390.18 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.95% to 3,510.45. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 11,890.93.

Asian Markets

A gauge of Asian shares was set to cling to a near three-year peak while the dollar stayed sluggish on Friday as the prospect of a divided U.S. legislature dimmed the chance of major policy changes, lifting risk appetite.

Australian shares jumped 0.7% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.22% to a level last seen in February 2018. But in a sign gains may be limited, Japan's Nikkei futures fell 0.2% while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 4 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,170 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

US elections

Trump scored the first legal battle in the battleground state of Pennsylvania yesterday, wherein an appellate judge has ordered that poll watchers must be allowed within six feet of counting of votes.

Arizona: Biden leads by 57,844Nevada: Biden leads by 11,438Georgia: Trump leads by 3,486 (18,000 ballots yet to be counted)North Carolina: Trump leads by 76,737

Pennsylvania: Trump leads by 63,725

Counting is still on in all of these states. (As of 6.50 am IST)

Fed keeps policy steady as Biden inches closer to victory

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery losing speed amid a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still-undecided presidential election.

The economy is still growing but “I would not say that anybody is feeling comfortable about this,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the Fed’s latest two-day policy meeting. “We’ve gotten through the first five, six months of the expansion better than expected ... But we have to be humble where we are relative to this disease. It has not gone away.”

Oil prices

U.S. oil fell nearly 1% on Friday as new lockdowns went into affect in Europe raising questions over the outlook for demand for crude, while ballots were still being counted in the U.S. election with its outcome undecided, keeping markets on edge.

West Texas Intermediate was down 32 cents, or 0.8%, at $38.47 a barrel by 0040 GMT, having declined nearly 1% on Thursday. Brent was yet to trade after falling 0.7% in the previous session. The crude contracts are still heading for their first weekly gain in four.

RBI to continue OMO purchase auctions of Rs 20,000 crore

The RBI on November 5 said it will continue to conduct open market operation (OMO) purchase auctions of Rs 20,000 crore, as well as OMOs in State Development Loans (SDLs) to support market sentiment and assure adequate liquidity.

Since the announcements made after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on October 9, the Reserve Bank has expanded the scale of outright open market operation purchases of Government of India securities from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore per auction. It is also conducting OMO purchase auctions in SDLs.

"Accordingly, based on an ongoing assessment of liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank will continue to conduct OMO purchase auctions in amounts of Rs 20,000 crore as well as OMOs in SDLs, along with other operations, to support market sentiment and assure adequate liquidity all along the yield curve," it said. It also announced a simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on next Thursday.

SEBI relaxes overseas investment limit for mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has increased the overseas investment limit for individual mutual funds (MFs) to $600 million. Earlier, this limit was $300 million.

The regulator in a circular issued on November 5, 2020, stated that within the overall industry limit of $7 billion, each fund house can make a maximum of $600 million in overseas investments.

Domestic flights' cap would be increased to 70-75% of pre-COVID levels as traffic surges: Govt

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75 percent of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surges, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) said on November 5.

In a press release on Thursday, the ministry said, "MOCA is monitoring traffic everyday, and it is expected that the traffic would further pickup because of the festival season and as passenger traffic increases, the upper cap would be revised to 70-75 percent of normal capacity in the coming days." The MOCA said 2.05 lakh passengers travelled in domestic flights on November 1.

RBI lets banks, NBFCs do co-lending to priority sector

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on November 5 that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) could do co-origination of loans to the priority sector.

Under this, banks are permitted to co-lend with all registered NBFCs (including HFCs) based on a prior agreement, the RBI said. The co-lending banks will take their share of the individual loans on a back-to-back basis in their books. However, NBFCs shall be required to retain a minimum of 20 per cent share of the individual loans on their books, the central bank said.

Saudi fund to buy 2.04% in RIL unit for Rs 9,555 crore

Reliance Industries (RIL) said Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, will invest Rs 9,555 crore, or roughly $1.3 billion, in its retail unit in exchange for a 2.04 percent.

This investment — a record eighth investment by marquee global investors— values Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (around $62.4 billion).This investment will further strengthen PIF’s presence in India’s dynamic economy and promising retail market segment. The investment in RRVL follows PIF’s earlier acquisition of a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of RIL.RIL has so far sold 10.09 percent in RRVL, India’s largest retailer, for a combined Rs 47,265 crore.

Results on November 6

ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, Bharat Electronics, BEML, BHEL, Bosch, Voltas, 8K Miles Software, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, Allcargo Logistics, Astral Poly Technik, Balkrishna Industries, Central Bank of India, CESC, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, CreditAccess Grameen, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, India Cements, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lemon Tree Hotels, Manappuram Finance, MRF, Quick Heal Technologies, REC, SAIL, Sonata Software, Tata Consumer Products and Westlife Development among 219 companies will declare their quarterly earnings on November 6.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 5,368.31 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,208.18 crore in the Indian equity market on November 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for November 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies