What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain.

The BSE Sensex fell 135.78 points to close at 39,614.07 on October 30 while the Nifty 50 shed 28.40 points to 11,642.40. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,535.6, followed by 11,428.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,749.1 and 11,855.8.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stock indexes closed lower on Friday to cap Wall Street's biggest weekly sell-off since March, as losses in richly priced tech heavyweights, a record rise in coronavirus cases and jitters over the presidential election snuffed investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.51 points, or 0.59%, to 26,501.6. The S&P 500 lost 40.15 points, or 1.21%, to 3,269.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 274.00 points, or 2.45%, to 10,911.59.

Asian Markets

Asian markets rose on Monday morning trade, with data released over the weekend showing China’s manufacturing activity grew at a slightly slower rate in October. Nikkei 225 gained 1.01 percent in early trade while the Topix index jumped 1.63 percent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.58 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,689 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices slump 4%

Oil prices slumped more than 4% on Monday to the lowest levels since May on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. Presidential election week.

Brent crude for January was at $36.32 a barrel, down $1.62, or 4.3%, by 0018 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell $1.62, or 4.5%, to $34.17 a barrel. Brent earlier hit a low of $35.74 a barrel while WTI slipped to $33.64 a barrel.

Banks to credit 'interest on interest' repayments by November 5, RBI tells SC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFC) have to repay the 'interest on interest' amount collected on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the loan moratorium period by November 5.

The moratorium period under consideration is from March 1 to August 31, and it is on servicing of loans during this period that interest will be repaid by lenders, reported LiveMint. This order will be applicable to all financial institutions and shall be accredited to all eligible borrowers.

GST monthly collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore first time in FY21

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October 2020 were Rs 1.05 lakh crore, making it the first time monthly revenues crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY21. The GST revenue collections for the month were Rs 1,05,155 crore, which is 10 percent higher than October 2019, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Of the total collection in October 2020, CGST was Rs 19,193 crore, SGST was Rs 25,411 crore, IGST was Rs 52,540 crore and cess was Rs 8,011 crore.

Power consumption grows 13.38% in October

India's power consumption grew 13.38 percent to 110.94 billion units (BU) in October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data. Electricity consumption in the country was recorded at 97.84 BU in October 2019, showed the power ministry data.

FPIs turn net buyers in October, invest Rs 22,033 crore into Indian markets

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October in Indian markets by putting in Rs 22,033 crore as participant sentiment was driven by resumption of economic activities and robust quarterly corporate results among others.

In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore. As per depositories data, overseas investors invested a net Rs 19,541 crore into equities and Rs 2,492 crore into debt during October 1-30.

China manufacturing growth eases in October but remains strong

Factory activity in China dipped slightly in October, according to official data published Saturday, but remained in growth territory as the world's second-largest economy continued its recovery after being hammered by the coronavirus.

The closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is a key gauge of manufacturing activity in China, which has largely bounced back after plunging in February because of tough pandemic-control measures.

India's forex reserves surge $5.4 billion to all-time high of $560.532 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $5.412 billion to touch an all-time high of $560.532 billion in the week ended October 23, RBI data showed on October 30. In the previous week ended October 16, the reserves stood at $555.12 billion after increasing by $3.615 billion.

During the reporting week, the surge in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by $5.202 billion to $517.524 billion, the RBI's weekly data showed.

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit grows six-fold YoY to Rs 4,251.3 crore

India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on October 31 reported a profit of Rs 4,251.3 crore in the September quarter, a six-fold jump from a profit of Rs 655 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest income from lending and the interest paid to depositors, during the quarter was up 16.2 percent at Rs 9,366.1 crore from Rs 8,057.4 crore, YoY.

SEBI imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on Sai Prakash Properties Development, 6 individuals

SEBI has slapped a total fine of Rs 25 lakh on Sai Prakash Properties Development and six individuals for non-compliance with the regulator’s earlier directive in a matter related to illegally raising of funds from investors.

A fine of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on Sai Prakash Properties Development and six individuals, payable jointly or severally, according to an order dated October 29.

Results on November 2

HDFC, Cadila Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Bandhan Bank, AIA Engineering, Anant Raj, BF Utilities, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Escorts, Narayana Hrudayalaya, OnMobile Global, Pfizer, PNC Infratech, Shriram City Union Finance, TCI Express, Whirlpool of India, Wockhardt, Wonderla Holidays and Zee Entertainment Enterprises among 61 companies will declare their quarterly earnings on November 2.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 870.88 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 631.11 crore in the Indian equity market on October 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies