What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following muted global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 43 points loss.

The market rebounded after correcting on October 26 with Sensex climbing 376.60 points to 40,522.10 and the Nifty rallied 121.60 points to 11,889.40. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,775.27, followed by 11,661.13. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,951.27 and 12,013.13.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Stocks on Wall Street closed little changed on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 slipping on disappointing earnings and little hope for a U.S. coronavirus stimulus before Election Day, though the Nasdaq rose ahead of big technology company results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to 27,463.19 and the S&P 500 lost 10.29 points, or 0.30%, to 3,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 72.41 points, or 0.64%, to 11,431.35.

Asian Markets

Asian markets looked set for another weaker open on Wednesday as worries about a surge in coronavirus cases and dwindling hopes for a U.S. stimulus package kept investors gloomy.

Australia's ASX 200 opened down about 0.43%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.36%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 43 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,844 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Economy reviving, but GDP growth to be negative or near zero this fiscal: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there were visible signs of revival in the economy but the GDP growth may be in the negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal. Sitharaman further said recent data indicates revival in the economy, with PMI number being the highest since 2012.

"Which sort of indicates that the revival is there which is going to be steady and sustainable revival. If that sustainable revival is going to happen between quarter three and quarter four, we expect that the overall GDP growth... (is) going to be in the negative or near zero this time," she said.

SEBI provides clarity on alternate investment fund norms

Markets regulator SEBI has clarified that category II and III alternative investment funds (AIFs) established as a trust may qualify as qualified buyer and subscribe to security receipts issued by asset reconstruction company.

The clarification came on Monday as part of an informal guidance sought by SREI Multiple Asset Investment Trust (SMAIT) with respect to AIF norms.

COVID-19 pandemic to severely impact finances of states: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 27 said the COVID-19 pandemic is certain to have a severe impact on the finances of states, especially their revenue collection abilities, even as expenditure commitments continue to rise as states are at the forefront of the healthcare crisis.

“It is increasingly certain that the slump in economic activity due to COVID-19 led lockdown will adversely impact states’ revenue collections,” said the central bank in its study of state finances and their 2020-21 budgets.

Consumer confidence dips to 100.9 as coronavirus spreads in US

US consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases appeared across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September, but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels. This month's moderate decline follows a sharp rise in September.

Results on October 28

L&T, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, APL Apollo Tubes, Aptech, AU Small Finance Bank, Balaji Amines, Blue Star, Can Fin Homes, Carborundum Universal, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Firstsource Solutions, GSK Pharma, Heritage Foods, HSIL, IIFL Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, Marico, Max India, MCX, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, Piramal Enterprises, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Schaeffler India, Tata Coffee, Texmo Pipes & Products, Thyrocare Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company and V-Guard Industries are among 69 companies to announce quarterly earnings on October 28.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,514.89 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,570.8 crore in the Indian equity market on October 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Coforge and Vodafone Idea are under the F&O ban for October 28. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies