What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 2 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rose 162.94 points to 40,707.31 on October 21 while the Nifty50 gained 40.90 points at 11,937.70. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 11,802.77, followed by 11,667.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,045.67 and 12,153.63.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session, as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a fresh U.S. coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.97 points, or 0.35%, to 28,210.82, the S&P 500 lost 7.56 points, or 0.22%, to 3,435.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.80 points, or 0.28%, to 11,484.69.

Asian Markets

Asian investors prepared for rough trading on Thursday after a bumpy session on Wall Street amid fears that agreement on a key U.S. stimulus bill will not be reached until after the presidential election on November 3.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06%. Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.31% at 23,639.46. The futures contract is down 0.31% from that close. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.32%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 2 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,914 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil slips on weaker demand outlook

Oil prices dropped in early trade on October 22, adding to heavy losses overnight, after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.7%, to $39.76 a barrel at 0127 GMT, after skidding 4% on October 21. Brent crude futures retreated 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.52 a barrel after sliding 3.3% on October 21.

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore 'on tap' TLTRO

The Reserve Bank on October 21 announced an 'on tap' Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to enable banks to provide liquidity support to a host of sectors, including agriculture, retail, drugs and pharmaceuticals and MSMEs. "Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio. All exposures under this facility will also be exempted from reckoning under the large exposure framework (LEF)," the RBI said.

All banks eligible under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) can participate in the scheme. Liquidity availed by banks under the scheme has to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures issued by entities in sectors like agriculture; agri-infrastructure; secured retail; MSMEs; and drugs, pharmaceuticals and healthcare — over and above the outstanding level of their investments in such instruments as on September 30, 2020.

India at doorstep of economic revival: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 21 said the country is at the doorstep of economic revival on the back of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the central bank and the government.

"We are almost at the doorstep of revival process and it's very important that the financial entities have adequate capital (to support growth)," he said. Many of them have already raised capital and others are planning, he said, adding they would certainly do so in the coming months.

Sebi to increase Investor Protection Fund size: Chairman Ajay Tyagi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi says the capital markets regulator is considering taking multiple steps to assuage investor concerns about the safety of their investments.

The steps include the expansion of the Investor Protection Fund (IPF). Sebi is also working on the proposed T+1 settlement, he said.

Gland Pharma gets Sebi approval for Rs 6,000 crore IPO

Gland Pharma, which is majority owned by China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Fosun Pharma), has received a crucial nod from market regulator Sebi to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

If the listing plans of the Hyderabad-based injectable drug maker fructify, it would mark the first major IPO by an Indian company that has a Chinese parent.

“The final observations from Sebi came in earlier this week, and the company has got the nod from the regulator. An updated offer document incorporating feedback from Sebi and the latest factual position will be filed shortly. Then the RHP (red herring prospectus) will be filed with RoC,” said one of the persons cited above.

Government working on next stimulus package: finance ministry official

India’s government is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in COVID-19 cases, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.

US hits Chinese media with new restrictions, upping tensions

The Trump administration is hitting Chinese media outlets in the US with new restrictions, a move that will further foment tensions in already deteriorating ties between the world’s two largest economies as President Donald Trump seeks to boost his anti-China credentials ahead of November’s election.

The measures announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday target Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review, and Economic Daily by requiring them to register as foreign missions, a step that includes making them identify their employees.

Results on October 22

Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Asset Management Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Hexaware Technologies, Indian Bank, Biocon, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, 3i Infotech, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Allsec Technologies, Asahi Songwon Colors, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Coforge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Gokaldas Exports, L&T Finance Holdings, MIC Electronics, Mphasis, Pricol, Music Broadcast, Reliance Power, Sterlite Technologies, Subros, Tube Investments of India, and UCO Bank are among 48 companies to announce quarterly earnings on October 22.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,108.48 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,633.53 crore in the Indian equity market on October 21, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

7 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Mindtree, NALCO and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for October 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

