What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

After a black and blue beating on October 15, the Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 65 points gain.

The Sensex ended more than 1,000 points to end at 39,728 on October 15 and the Nifty closed nearly 300 points lower at 11,680. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the index is placed at 11,552.57, followed by 11,424.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,916.77 and 12,153.23.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07% to end at 28,494.2 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15% to 3,483.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47% to 11,713.87.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks came under pressure on Friday as investors sought safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar, fearing that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.

Stocks struggled to make gains in early Asian trade with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.02% and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures adding just 0.06%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.36%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.04%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 65 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,760 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil eases as new lockdowns raise concern about fuel demand

Oil prices eased on Thursday as new restrictions to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections dimmed the outlook for economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent futures fell 16 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $43.16 a barrel, while US crude fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $40.96. Earlier, both benchmarks were down more than $1 a barrel.

Cut-off time for investing in equity schemes to be 3 pm from October 19

The cut-off time for investing, as well as withdrawing from equity schemes at same day's NAV, will be restored to 3 pm from next week.

In a letter dated October 15, 2020, which is reviewed by Moneycontrol, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) told the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) that the cut-off timings “for all schemes other than those categorised as debt schemes and conservative hybrid fund… may be restored to the original cut-off timing of 3pm. Effective from October 19,2020.”

India's exports rise 6% to $27.58 billion in September

India's exports increased 5.99 percent year-on-year to $27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on October 15. Exports stood at $26.02 billion in September 2019. The country's imports declined 19.6 percent to $30.31 billion in September. It was $37.69 billion in the same month last year.

The trade deficit in September was $2.72 billion, compared to $11.67 billion in the year-ago month.

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase to 898,000

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, which could heighten fears the COVID-19 pandemic was inflicting lasting damage to the labor market.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 898,000 for the week ended October 10, compared to 845,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 825,000 applications in the latest week.

Gold edges up after Trump offers larger US stimulus

Gold prices inched up on Thursday after US President Donald Trump reignited hopes of a coronavirus stimulus package before the Nov. 3 elections, however, a strong dollar kept the metal’s gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,903.39 per ounce by 1:02 p.m. EDT (1702 GMT). US gold futures was flat at $1,906.80. Further supporting gold, US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week.

EU puts onus on Britain to agree new trade terms, stands ready for no deal

The European Union put the onus on Britain on October 15 to compromise on their new economic partnership, saying it was ready for an abrupt split which could disrupt trade worth a trillion euros every year.

"We want a deal, but obviously not at any price. It has to be a fair agreement that serves the interests of both sides. This is worth every effort," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"In no case shall our fishermen be sacrificed for Brexit," said French President Emmanuel Macron. "If the right terms can't be found at the end of these discussions, we're ready for a no-deal for our future relations."

India will not mandate secondary listings for firms joining overseas markets, sources say

India has decided not to mandate secondary listings for domestic firms that float shares on a foreign stock exchange as it prepares to announce a new policy within weeks, two senior government sources and two industry executives told Reuters.

"We will not mandate (secondary) India listing," the official said on Thursday, without explaining why the government changed its stance. The official sought anonymity as the discussions were private.

Haven't received any request from SP Group to pledge shares: Tata Sons

Tata Sons said it did not receive any formal statement or request or proposal from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group regarding pledging of shares.

"Tata Group states that they have to date not received any formal request or proposal from the SP group on this matter," it said in a press release, adding that it will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which is scheduled for October 28.

Results on October 16

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 604.07 crore and Rs 808.29 crore on October 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

