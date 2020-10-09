What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 303.72 points to close at 40,182.67 on October 8 while the Nifty50 was up 95.70 points at 11,834.60, a fresh 7-month high. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,781.97, followed by 11,729.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,896.47 and 11,958.33.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the view that the labor market recovery was struggling to gain momentum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.05 points, or 0.43%, to 28,425.51, the S&P 500 gained 27.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,446.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.38 points, or 0.5%, to 11,420.98.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were set to track Wall Street gains on Friday as revived hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal helped investors overlook weaker-than-expected jobs data and growing global coronavirus cases.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.44%, Australia's S&P ASX 200 futures were 0.20% higher and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.32% in early Asia.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,866 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil jumps on supply cuts in U.S. Gulf, wariness about North Sea, OPEC

Oil settled above $43 a barrel on Thursday on support from output shutdowns ahead of a storm in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the possibility of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Norway.

Brent crude settled up $1.35, or 3.2% to $43.34, after falling 1.6% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.24 cents, or 3.1%, to $41.19 after falling 1.8% on Wednesday.

RBI policy today

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which is the rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is set to announce its decision on October 9 after a three-day meet. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the panel at 10 AM. This time, the MPC meet gained even bigger attention as three out of the six members came on board at the last minute. Due to the delay in appointment, the MPC meet had to be postponed late last month.

Of the three, Goyal is seen as a ‘dove’ while the other two are in the ‘neutral’ camp. Other MPC members include deputy governor Micheal Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar, considered to be ‘hawks’.

SEBI tightens norms on inter-scheme transfers in mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a circular on Thursday, which seek to tighten the norms relating to inter-scheme transfers. The market regulator has said inter-scheme transfers can only be done after other avenues of raising liquidity are attempted and exhausted by a fund house.

These include use of cash and cash equivalent assets available in the schemes and selling of scheme assets in the markets.

Worst behind us; India's GDP growth to turn positive in Q4: HDFC Bank's Deepak Parekh

Asserting that the "worst is behind us", veteran banker Deepak Parekh on Thursday said India's GDP growth will be in positive territory in the fourth quarter as demand is picking up across sectors.

"Based on a series of high frequency data, there is a distinct trend of sequential month-on-month improvement. There is a lot of catch up required but suffice to say that worst is behind us," he said at a virtual conference organised by the Canada-India Business Council.

REITs, InvITs can hold unitholders meeting via video conferencing till December: SEBI

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday extended the facility for conducting extraordinary meetings of unitholders of REITs and InvITs through video conferencing and other audio-visual means till December 31. The move comes after SEBI received representations for extending the facility for some more time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has now been decided to extend the facility of VC (video conferencing) and OAVM (other audio-visual means) for conducting extraordinary meetings(s) of unitholders by InvITs/ REITs upto December 31, 2020,” the regulator said in a circular.

LIC IPO may not happen before second quarter of FY22

There is a clear realisation within the government and LIC there is no way India's largest insurer can make its market debut before March 31, 2021. Multiple highly placed sources in the government and the company have told Moneycontrol that realistically speaking, the IPO may not happen before the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2021-22.

“A company of LIC’s size is not just a divestment, it is a policy decision on its own. Once they comply with all the regulations of listing, it is only a matter of time. But to comply with all regulations is a long, strenuous process for a company the size and complexity of LIC,” a senior government official said.

MFs registers total outflows of nearly Rs 52,000 crore in September; debt schemes hit the most

September was a month of contrasts for fund houses as outflows in debt schemes rose significantly but slowed down in equity. Total outflow from the debt category increased a whopping Rs 51,962 crore in September from Rs 3,907 crore in August, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) website.

Across all scheme categories, liquid funds posted the highest outgo of Rs 65,951 crore during the review period, followed by nearly Rs 5,000 crore outflows each from money market schemes and ultra-short duration funds.

Results on October 9

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Steel Strips Wheels, Integrated Capital Services, Indian Acrylics and Terai Tea will announce their quarterly earnings on October 9.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 978.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 19.85 crore in the Indian equity market on October 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Vodafone Idea and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for October 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies