What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note with trends on SGX Nifty indicating a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 113-points gain.

The BSE Sensex was up 94.71 points at 38,067.93 on September 30 while the Nifty50 rose 25.10 points to 11,247.50. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,189.53, followed by 11,131.57. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,300.43 and 11,353.37.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package and positive economic data helped the major indexes end the third quarter in positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329.04 points, or 1.2%, to 27,781.7, the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points, or 0.83%, to 3,363 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.26 points, or 0.74%, to 11,167.51.

Asian Markets

Asian equities were poised for a bouncy session on Thursday after U.S. stocks posted a second consecutive quarter of gains and safe-haven assets, including the dollar, were mixed.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.19%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.32%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 1.38%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 113 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,367 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

DGCA extends suspension of international commercial flights till October 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on September 30 extended the suspension of international commercial flights till October 31, 2020, in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the world.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October 2020," the DGCA wrote on Twitter.

RBI excludes 6 PSBs from Second Schedule of RBI Act

The RBI has excluded six public sector banks, including OBC and Allahabad Bank, from the Second Schedule of the RBI Act following their merger with other banks. The six banks are Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), United Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, and Allahabad Bank.

"We advise that Syndicate Bank has been excluded from the Second Schedule to the RBI Act, 1934 with effect from April 01, 2020 since it has ceased to carry on banking business with effect from April 01, 2020 vide Notification of March 27 which is published in the Gazette of India…dated September 26 October 02, 2020," RBI said in a notification on Wednesday. It has issued similar notifications regarding the other five state-owned banks.

US private payrolls beat expectations in September

US private employers stepped up hiring in September, but diminishing government financial assistance and a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country could slow the labour market's recovery from the pandemic.

"The job market is getting better," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "But job growth will slow through the rest of 2020 and in 2021. The big gains from business re-openings are fading."

India's external debt at $554.5 billion at June-end: RBI

India's external debt stood at $554.5 billion at end-June, recording a decrease of $3.9 billion over its level at the end of March 2020, the RBI said on September 30. Further, the external debt to GDP ratio increased to 21.8 percent at June-end 2020 from 20.6 percent as on March 31.

As per the data, commercial borrowings remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 38.1 percent, followed by non-resident deposits (23.9 percent) and short-term trade credit (18.2 percent). As on June 30, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at $449.5 billion, recording a decrease of $2 billion over its level at March-end, the central bank said.

Government to borrow Rs 4.34 lakh crore in second half of FY21 as planned in May

The government would borrow Rs 4.34 lakh crore in the second half of FY21 and there would be no change in its Rs 12 lakh crore borrowing plan for the whole year as was decided in May.

"The borrowing target was raised to Rs 12 lakh crore in May from the originally budgeted figure of Rs 7.6 lakh crore keeping in mind the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, and the decision was to stick to this as per current estimates," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said at a briefing on September 30.

US economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

The US economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to a record increase in the quarter that is just ending. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4 percent in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7 percent drop estimated one month ago.

The new report, the government’s last look at the second quarter, showed a decline that was more than three times larger than the previous record-holder, a fall of 10 percent in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

Eight core industries' output contracts 8.5% in August

The output for India's eight core industries contracted for the sixth straight month, dropping 8.5 percent in August 2020, shows data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on September 30.

Apart from coal and fertiliser, all other sectors including crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity recorded negative growth in August 2020. The government stated that the sectors' output declined by 17.8 percent in April-August 2020-21 compared to a growth of 2.5 percent in the same period in 2019.

GST return due date: Centre extends deadline for FY19 filing to October 31

The Centre has extended the deadline for furnishing annual returns under the goods and services tax (GST) for FY19 by a month till October 31, 2020.

In a tweet on its official handle on September 30, CBIC said that due date for submission of annual return in GSTR-19 and GSTR-9C for 2018-19 has been extended from September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020; and that a notification to this effect will be issued by the Finance Ministry soon.

Government cuts natural gas price by 25 percent to $1.79

The government on Wednesday slashed the rate at which most of the natural gas produced in India is sold by a steep 25 percent to $ 1.79.

Gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India from areas given to them on nomination basis will cost $1.79 per million British thermal unit for a six-month period beginning October 1, 2020, an official order said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 712.48 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 409.47 crore in the Indian equity market on September 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

Vedanta is under the F&O ban for October 1. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies