What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open gap-down following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 127 points loss.

The BSE Sensex was down 65.66 points at 37,668.42 on September 23 while the Nifty50 slipped 21.80 points to 11,131.90. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,017.63, followed by 10,903.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,252.73 and 11,373.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains unchecked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 525.05 points, or 1.92%, to 26,763.13. The S&P 500 lost 78.65 points, or 2.37%, to 3,236.92, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 330.65 points, or 3.02%, to 10,632.99.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking a sharply lower Wall Street session amid fresh concerns that the global economic recovery is running out of steam.

In Asia, E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.11%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.56%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures dropped 0.92%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 127 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,007 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil edges higher after U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles draw down

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by U.S. government data that showed crude and fuel inventories dropped last week, though concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

Brent crude rose 5 cents to settle at $41.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 13 cents to settle at $39.93 a barrel.

Sebi gives more time to trustees to appoint dedicated officer

Markets regulator Sebi on September 23 gave time till January 1 to mutual funds' trustees for appointing a dedicated officer, who will assist them in monitoring various activities of asset management companies (AMCs). Earlier, trustees were required to appoint a dedicated officer by October 1 to assist them in their work.

The regulator asked trustees to appoint a dedicated officer having professional qualification and minimum 5 years of experience in finance- and financial services-related field. Under the guidelines, the officer so appointed will be the employee of trustees and shall directly report to them.

Fed policymakers vow to keep interest rates near zero, call for more fiscal help

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday doubled down on efforts to convince investors they will keep monetary policy easy for years to allow unemployment to fall, emphasizing that interest rates will stay near zero until inflation gets to 2% and stays there.

Both Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans were adamant on Wednesday: Rates will not increase until labor markets recover fully from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, and prices hit the Fed’s target.

RBI discussion paper suggests 'sticky' food prices may be key to deciding policy rates

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) working paper has highlighted that paying attention to the sticky component of food inflation is important for the conduct of monetary policy in India.

“Inflation based on a stickiness re-weighted food price index does not perfectly align with the conventional core measure of inflation. This highlights why paying attention to the sticky component of food inflation – besides core inflation – is important for the conduct of monetary policy,” the working paper said.

BSE to launch auto cancellation feature to prevent trade reversals in exclusive stocks

BSE on Wednesday said it will introduce compulsory auto cancellation of trade related software feature for prevention of trade reversals in stocks exclusively available on the platform from September 28. The move is part of the exchange’s effort to maintain and enhance market integrity and safeguard investor interest, BSE said in a statement.

These measures were intended to prevent potential cases of self-trades and trade reversals from taking place on the exchange trading platform. "BSE is now introducing RTPC in BSE exclusive stocks sub-segment in equity segment with effect from Monday, September 28,” the exchange said.

SEBI bars DHFL promoters from accessing securities market

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 22 issued an interim ex-parte order barring twelve promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) from accessing the securities market, citing violation of norms.

In the order, SEBI names the promoters of DHFL between April 1, 2006, and March 31, 2019, namely Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan, Malti Wadhawan, Anu S Wadhawan, Pooja D Wadhawan, Wadhawan Holding Pvt Ltd, Wadhawan Consolidated Holding Pvt Ltd, Wadhawan Retail Venture Pvt Ltd and Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd (formerly known as Wadhawan Housing Pvt Ltd).

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,912.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,629.23 crore in the Indian equity market on September 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

Indiabulls Housing Finance is under the F&O ban for September 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies