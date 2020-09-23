What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 7 points gain.

Sensex closed 300 points, or 0.79 percent, lower at 37,734.08 on September 22 while Nifty ended at 11,153.65 with a loss of 97 points or 0.86 percent.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,058.2, followed by 10,962.7. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,275.7 and 11,397.7.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.70 percent and 1.61 percent lower, respectively.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.48 points, or 0.52%, to 27,288.18. The S&P 500 gained 34.51 points, or 1.05%, to 3,315.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.84 points, or 1.71%, to 10,963.64.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday after tech-fueled Wall Street gains although focus is shifting to renewed US-Sino tensions, which could weigh on investor sentiment

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.04% in early trading while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.22%. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.02% and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 7 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,167 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil falls after surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a rise in U.S. crude inventories against expectations for a decline, adding to worries about demand that led to a steep selloff earlier in the week.

Brent crude was trading down 21 cents, or 0.5%, at $41.51 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after gaining 28 cents on Tuesday, while U.S. crude slipped 23 cents, or 0.6, to $39.57.

Japan factory activity struggles to recover as output falls - PMI

Japan’s factory activity extended declines in September largely due to a sharper fall in output, as the world’s third-largest economy struggles to stage a robust recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was largely unchanged at 47.3 in September compared with a final 47.2 in the previous month.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group calls separation from Tatas ‘necessary’

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group on September 22 told the Supreme Court that it would exit from Tata Sons. In a statement, the SP Group, which owns 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, said a separation from the Tata group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods and the economy, indicating a potential end of the 70-year-old relationship between the two of India’s biggest groups.

Today, the SP Group stated before the Supreme Court that a separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods and the economy. They stated that it was crucial that an early resolution is reached to arrive at a fair and equitable solution reflecting the value of the underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Sebi constitutes technical committee on social stock exchange

Sebi has set-up a technical committee on the social stock exchange, which will develop a framework for onboarding profit and non-profit organisations on such bourses and prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials and governance. The committee will also prescribe disclosure requirements relating to performance and dwell upon aspects related to social impact and social audit, Sebi said in a statement on September 22.

Mutual Funds are not banks, shouldn't behave like one: Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on September 22 said mutual funds are not banks and should not attempt to behave like one. The remark comes against the backdrop of some mutual fund houses giving moratorium to borrowers in recent months on the lines of banks.

Addressing members of industry body Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India) Tyagi said, debt mutual funds must remember at all times that there is a difference between 'investing' and 'lending' "Mutual funds are not banks and shouldn't attempt to behave like one," he added.

India's current account to register temporary surplus of $30 billion in FY21: ICRA

India's current account will swing to a surplus of $30 billion or 1.2 percent of GDP in FY21, due to slowdown in imports during the pandemic, a report said on September 22, making it clear that it will be a "temporary" phenomenon. The crucial number, which is one of the key aspects gauged while determining a country's macroeconomic position, will swing back to a deficit of $15 billion in the next financial year, it said.

The deficit stood at $24.6 billion or 0.9 percent of GDP in FY20. "With the domestic and global lockdowns to fight COVID-19 exuding a differentiated impact on exports, imports and remittances, we expect India to display a sharp current account surplus of $24 billion in H1 FY2021 (April-September)," rating agency Icra's principal economist Aditi Nayar said.

SEBI diktat: MF investors to get units only when schemes receive the funds

If you are a mutual fund (MF) investor, you will now have to wait for a little longer to get your allotted units. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that MF investors would get units at the net asset value (NAV) of the day on which your amount gets credited to the MF scheme’s bank account. Earlier, this rule was only applicable for investments of over Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, any investment below this threshold could get the same day’s NAV as long as the transaction is initiated before the cut-off time. Presently, the cut-off 1 pm due to the COVID-19 crisis; the usual time was 3 pm earlier.

Serum Institute of India begins manufacture of Codagenix's nasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Codagenix Inc. Dubbed the DX-005, the coronavirus vaccine has completed pre-clinical animal studies. The drug maker aims to initiate phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom by the end of 2020, according to a statement by the US drugmaker.

"Today marks an important step in our efforts to advance the development of CDX-005," said Dr J Robert Coleman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Codagenix, adding that with Serum Institute's financial and technical support, it expects to get the vaccine into the clinic before the end of 2020.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,072.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 878.91 crore in the Indian equity market on September 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for September 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies