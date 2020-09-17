What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues amid concerns of economic recovery even as Fed decided to keep interest rates near zero. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 81 points loss.

The BSE Sensex climbed 258.50 points to close at 39,302.85 on September 16 while the Nifty50 rose 82.70 points to 11,604.50. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,541.5, followed by 11,478.5. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,642.8 and 11,681.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday, reversing gains late in the day as losses in technology shares outweighed a Federal Reserve statement that stoked optimism it would keep U.S. interest rates near zero for a prolonged period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.78 points, or 0.13%, to 28,032.38, the S&P 500 lost 15.71 points, or 0.46%, to 3,385.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.86 points, or 1.25%, to 11,050.47.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were set to drift lower on Thursday as concerns about the strength of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remained, even after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to hold interest rates near zero until at least 2023.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.22% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 81 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,522 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Fed touts economic recovery, vows to keep interest rates low

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to overshoot the U.S. central bank’s 2% target, a bold new promise aimed at bringing millions of out-of-work Americans back to the labor market.

The new economic projections showed policymakers now see the economy shrinking 3.7% this year, far less than the 6.5% decline they forecast in June. They see unemployment, which registered 8.4% in August, dropping to 7.6% by the end of the year.

The recovery “is here, and it’s well along,” Powell said.

Oil up more than 4% as U.S. stockpiles fall, hurricane hits output

Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Wednesday, following a drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories and as Hurricane Sally forced a swath of U.S. offshore production to shut.

Brent crude settled at $42.22 a barrel, up $1.69, or 4.2%. U.S. crude finished $1.88, or 4.9%.at $40.16 a barrel.

Indian airlines seek $1.5 billion interest-free credit line from government

Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of at least $1.5 billion from the government to enable them to cope with the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the country's aviation minister said on September 16.

Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet and state-run carrier Air India, also want the government's help to persuade aircraft lessors to ease leasing terms, as well as a deferment of taxes and abolition of excise duty on aviation fuel, Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written statement to the parliament.

The airlines are appealing to banks and other lenders to defer repayment of loans to the aviation industry by six months, the minister added.

US retail sales see modest gain, auto sales sluggish

Online sales flatlined while auto sales struggled, but US restaurants and bars saw business surge as more were able to reopen, pushing retail sales up in August, the government reported Wednesday. Sales gained 0.6 percent compared to the prior month -- lower than economists had projected -- and July retail sales were revised lower to post a gain of just 0.9 percent, the Commerce Department said.

Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said on Wednesday. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in a report that the world’s gross domestic product is projected to decline by 4.5 percent this year - less than the 6 percent plunge it had predicted in June.

The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5 percent next year, the organization said.

Asset under management of ETFs tracking Nifty crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

The Asset under management (AUM) of all the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) tracking the Nifty50 index in India has crossed a new milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore, NSE said in a press release on September 16. The total AUM of the ETF (equity & debt) industry in India has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, the release added.

"This milestone achieved is the culmination of efforts put in by all stakeholders such as Ministry of Finance (GOI), Ministry of Labour & Employment (GoI), SEBI, EPFO, ETF issuers, investors, trading members, etc.," NSE said in the release.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 264.66 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 212.21 crore in the Indian equity market on September 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

11 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Canara Bank, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Chemicals and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for September 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies