What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid Indi-China border tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6-point loss.

The BSE Sensex was down 171.43 points at 38,193.92 on September 9 while the Nifty50 declined 39.40 points to 11,278. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 11,209.4, followed by 11,140.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,322.4 and 11,366.8.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 439.58 points, or 1.6 percent, to close at 27,940.47, the S&P 500 rose 67.12 points, or 2.01 percent, to 3,398.96 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 293.87 points, or 2.71 percent, to 11,141.56.

Asian Markets

Asian markets are expected to swing higher on Thursday after US stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.28 percent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.85 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6-point loss. Nifty futures were trading at 11,299 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices slip

Oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday, paring overnight gains, on worries about fuel demand after data showed US crude stockpiles rose last week, rather than dropping as expected, and COVID-19 cases continued to rise around the world.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $37.85 a barrel at 0056 GMT, after climbing 3.5 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude futures dropped 14 cents, or 0.3 percent to $40.65 a barrel, after rising 2.5 per cent on Wednesday.

Sebi to roll out system-driven disclosures for promoter group members, designated persons of companies

Markets regulator Sebi on September 9 decided to implement system-driven disclosures for members of the promoter group, directors and designated persons of a listed company. To begin with, the system-driven disclosures will pertain to trading in equity shares and equity derivative instruments — futures and options — of the listed company by such entities, Sebi said in a circular.

The system-driven disclosures in the securities market were first introduced in December 2015 and are being implemented in a phased manner. "It has now been decided to implement the system-driven disclosures for member(s) of promoter group and designated person(s) in addition to the promoter(s) and director(s) of company…under the PIT Regulations," Sebi said.

US job posting rise to 6.6 million in July

US employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about the job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Labour Department said Wednesday that the number of US job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June. A year earlier, employers posted 7.2 million job openings.

Hiring dropped to 5.8 million from 7 million in June. The number of Americans laid off or discharged fell to 1.7 million from nearly 2 million in June.

5-8 percent of overall loans will get restructured under a new framework: ICRA

Banks and non-bank lenders will restructure up to Rs 10 lakh crore in debt or 8 percent of outstanding loans under the one-time restructuring scheme announced by the Reserve Bank, domestic rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

"We feel the overall restructured portfolio will come at 5-8 percent of the overall loans,” the agency’s head of credit policy Jitin Makkar told reporters on Wednesday.

India's fuel demand fell 15.6 percent YoY in August

India's fuel demand fell 15.6 percent in August compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.5 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Earnings on September 10

Hindustan Aeronautics, Goa Carbon, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Datamatics Global Services, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jay Bharat Maruti, Jaypee Infratech, Kellton Tech Solutions, Mirc Electronics, Nova Iron & Steel, Sintex Industries, SRG Housing Finance, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Visa Steel among 72 companies to announce quarterly earnings on September 10.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 959.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 263.97 crore in the Indian equity market on September 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

7 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for September 10. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies