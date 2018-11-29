What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The firm Asian cues and buying in technology stocks helped the market close higher on November 28 but the Nifty50's failure to hold on to its 200-DMA due to profit booking at higher levels indicated that traders turned cautious ahead of expiry of November futures & options contracts on November 30.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 203.81 points at 35,716.95 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 43.30 points to 10,728.90, but the broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index falling nearly a percent on weak breadth.

About three shares declined for every share rising on the NSE. The Nifty IT index rallied 2.9 percent while other major sectoral indices either closed flat or in a negative terrain.

The profit booking at higher levels, and selling & muted trade in major sectors indicated that the market internal picture remained very weak, experts said, adding one can avoid creating fresh longs.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,699.8, followed by 10,670.8. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,757.8 and then 10,786.8.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,457.95, up 14.85 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,390.1, followed by 26,322.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,555.3, followed by 26,652.7.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street jumps as Powell hints interest rate hikes may taper off

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted US stock markets on Wednesday when he said the policy rate is now “just below” estimates of a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy economy, comments that many took as signalling the Fed’s three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.

The S&P 500 and Dow posted their biggest percentage gains in eight months, while the Nasdaq saw its largest advance in just over a month following Powell’s speech to the Economic Club of New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.7 points, or 2.5 percent, to 25,366.43, the S&P 500 gained 61.61 points, or 2.30 percent, to 2,743.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 208.89 points, or 2.95 percent, to 7,291.59.

Asian stocks gain, dollar sags on dovish-sounding Fed

Asian stocks rose on Thursday tracking a Wall Street rally as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted investor sentiment towards riskier assets. The Fed chair said on Wednesday that US policy rates were “just below” neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably “a long way” from that point.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent. Australian stocks gained 0.8 percent and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a robust opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 100 points or 0.94 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,815-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

India's GDP growth may slow down to 7.6% in Sept qtr: Report

The country's GDP growth is expected to decelerate to 7.6 percent in the September quarter, from the 8.2 percent in the June quarter, driven by slowdown in industrial activity, a report said Wednesday.

Growth will continue to be under pressure for the remainder of the current fiscal as well and the FY19 growth number will come at 7.1 percent, economists at private sector lender Axis Bank said in the report.

The industrial sector growth on a gross value added basis will come at 6.6 percent, dragged down by sluggish mining and manufacturing activity, the report said, noting the handsome upsurge in electricity.

Rupee rises 17 paise to 70.62 on easing crude prices

The rupee strengthened by 17 paise to close at 70.62 against the US currency on November 28 as global crude oil prices slipped below the $60 per barrel mark amid a smart recovery in domestic equity markets.

Forex dealers said the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas also aided the domestic currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee opened lower at 70.88, but soon recovered the lost ground and touched a high of 70.58.

BSE creates new division for listing of startups

To make stock market listing attractive for startups, leading stock exchange BSE has announced the creation of a new division within its SME segment to list new-age companies. The platform will facilitate the listing of companies in sectors like IT, ITeS, bio-technology and life sciences, 3D printing, space technology and e-commerce.

Besides, the platform will aid in listing of firms from hi-tech defence, drones, nano technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, e-gaming, robotics, genetic engineering, among other sectors.

"In order, to incentivise startup companies...the exchange is pleased to announce the creation of a new sub-segment within the existing SME (small and medium enterprise) segment," BSE said in a circular.

DIIs’ net outflows from equity markets highest since March 2017

After 19 months of steadily stocking up on Indian shares, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers in November, marking their biggest exit since March 2017. According to BSE data, DIIs, which largely comprise of mutual funds and insurance companies, pulled out a net of Rs 1,363.58 crore from Indian equity markets in November so far.

On the other hand, improving risk appetite has prompted foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to revisit their earlier underweight stance towards emerging markets, and one among them is India. Since the start of the year to 22 November, FIIs have bought a net of $961.11 million of Indian shares, and are set to be net buyers for the month, for the first time since March this year, Mint reported.

Arun Jaitley to present interim budget on February 1

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the interim Budget for 2019-20 fiscal on 1 February 2019. The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said “the work for preparation of interim Budget 2019-20 has already commenced and is now gaining momentum”.

It has already sought inputs from different central ministries for the budget speech, which would be the last budget of the current BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 general polls.

Last month, the ministry began the budgetary exercise for 2019-20. During the process, meetings were held with the ministries of steel, power, and housing and urban development, among others, to finalise revised expenditure for the current fiscal and projections for the next financial year.

Global economy may be slowing more than expected: IMF Chief

Global growth may be slowing more than forecast only a month ago, underscoring the urgency for countries to pull back from a damaging trade war, the International Monetary Fund warned.

The IMF downgraded its forecast for world growth last month, and recent data suggest the outlook has grown worse since then, the fund said Wednesday in report ahead of the Group of 20 leaders’ summit this week in Buenos Aires.

“We have had a good stretch of solid growth by historical standards, but now we are facing a period where significant risks are materializing and darker clouds are looming,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a blog post accompanying the report.

Oil prices climb, but oversupply concerns weigh

Oil prices climbed 1 percent on Thursday, clawing back some ground from losses in the previous session, but an increase in US crude inventories and uncertainty in the run to an OPEC meeting next week kept markets under pressure.

US crude futures rose 65 cents, or 1.29 percent, to $50.94 per barrel by 0120 GMT. They ended the last session down 2.5 percent at $50.29 a barrel, after hitting their lowest since early October last year.

International benchmark Brent crude rose 60 cents, or 1.02 percent, to $59.36 a barrel, having settling down 2.4 percent on Wednesday at $58.76 a barrel.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For November 29, 2018, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and DHFL are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies