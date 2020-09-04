What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues after tech sell-off pulled US markets lower. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the index in India with a 110-point loss.

Benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak on September 3, with the Sensex closing down 95.09 points at 38,990.94. The Nifty declined 7.50 points to 11,527.50 after trading in a narrow high-low range of 77 points throughout the session.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,495.13, followed by 11,462.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,572.43 and 11,617.37.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday as technology-focused stocks lost strength, while elevated jobless claims and a slowdown in services sector fueled fears of a slow and prolonged economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 125.34 points, or 0.43 percent, at 28,975.16, the S&P 500 was down 39.17 points, or 1.09 percent, at 3,541.67. The Nasdaq Composite was down 276.01 points, or 2.29 percent, at 11,780.44.

Asian Markets

Asia's stock markets slipped on Friday, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June, while safer bonds and the dollar found support as investors sought shelter. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent while markets in Sydney and Seoul fell 2 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the index in India with a 110 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,433 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hoursv.

Finance Minister Sitharaman asks banks to roll out loan restructuring scheme by September 15

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3 asked banks and NBFCs to roll out loan restructuring scheme for COVID-19 related stress by September 15 and provide adequate support to the borrowers following the lifting of moratorium on repayment of debts. The minister urged lenders to immediately put in place a board-approved policy for resolution at the review meeting with heads of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the minister impressed upon the lenders that as and when the moratorium on loan repayments is lifted, borrowers must be given support and COVID-19 related distress must not impact the lenders' assessment of their creditworthiness, an official statement said. The six months moratorium on payment of EMIs ended on August 31.

US trade gap surges to $63.6 billion in July on jump in exports: Govt

US imports jumped nearly 11 percent in July, driving the trade gap up to $63.6 billion in the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, far more than economists had expected. Although American exports also rose in July, it was far less than imports, contributing to the $10.1 billion jump in the overall deficit -- nearly 19 percent higher than June, according to the report.

Though trade has picked up pace it "remained below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the ongoing impact of COVID-19, as many businesses continued to operate at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movement of travellers across borders remained restricted," the Commerce Department said in the report.

Non collection of margin from clients in cash and derivative segments

In a circular, NSE decided to not levy penalty for client margin short/non collection and reporting in Cash and Derivatives segments. This provision shall be applicable for a period of 15 days i.e. from September 1, 2020 to September 15, 2020 to facilitate a smooth transition for members to the new system.

US Budget deficit to hit record $3.3 trillion due to coronavirus, recession

The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion.

The spike in the deficit means that federal debt will exceed annual gross domestic product next year — a milestone that would put the U.S. where it was in the aftermath of World War II, when accumulated debt exceeded the size of the economy.

US weekly jobless claims drop more than expected

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week but remained extraordinarily high amid signs that the labour market recovery was losing steam as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and government support lapses.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 881,000 for the week ended Aug. 29, compared to 1.011 million in the prior week, the Labor Department said on September 3. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 950,000 applications in the latest week.

Earnings on September 4

National Aluminium Company, Future Retail, Goodyear India, Jubilant Life Sciences, NLC India, Repco Home Finance, RattanIndia Infrastructure, RattanIndia Power, Seamec, Simbhaoli Sugars, among 68 companies will announce their June quarter earnings on September 4.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 7.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) acquired shares worth Rs 120.08 crore in the Indian equity market on September 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Sebi penalises 12 individuals for fraudulent trading

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 20 lakh on 12 individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading in the scrip of Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company. The regulator levied a penalty of Rs 18 lakh on 12 individuals, which needs to be paid jointly and severally.

5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and Punjab National Bank are under the F&O ban for September 4. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

