What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat despite US markets closing higher and Asian markets trading in the green. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 1.5 points loss.

Benchmark indices Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 38,799.08 on August 24 and the Nifty settled at 11,466.45, up 95 points, or 0.83 percent. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,419.07, followed by 11,371.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,505.57 and 11,544.63.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday as optimism over potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus pandemic pushed all three major U.S. stock indexes higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 378.13 points, or 1.35%, to 28,308.46, the S&P 500 gained 34.12 points, or 1.00%, to 3,431.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.92 points, or 0.6%, to 11,379.72.

Asian Markets

Asia’s stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a Wall Street rally driven by vaccine hopes, while the dollar found some support ahead of a key central bank speech.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% to its highest since early January. Japan’s Nikkei opened 1% higher and banking stocks led Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.8%. Futures pointed to a steady open in Hong Kong and China. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% in Asia.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 1.5 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,495 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices rise as storms cut U.S. production

Oil prices rose on Monday as storms headed for the Gulf of Mexico shut more than half of the region’s offshore production, with the more dangerous of the two storms expected to strike later in the week.

Brent crude settled at $45.13 a barrel, gaining 78 cents, or 1.76%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $42.62 a barrel, rising 28 cents, or 0.66%.

China agrees with U.S. to push forward implementation of Phase 1 trade deal

China said on Tuesday it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries’ top trade negotiators.

Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement. The two sides had constructive talks on the trade deal and strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, the ministry said.

MCX launches Bulldex; clocks Rs 215.10 crore turnover in first trading session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India on August 24 launched the country's first bullion index Bulldex and traded 2,650 lots worth Rs 215.10 crore in its first trading session. The index offers traders and investors a complete bouquet of products in gold and silver derivatives.

The index will have around 70:30 weightage on gold and silver - the buyer of Bulldex will have a simultaneous exposure of 70 percent gold and 30 percent silver in a single product - making it the most suitable product for retail traders and investors in MSME segment to hedge price risks, MCX said.

Central Depository Services reduces margin pledge, repledge transaction fee

Leading depository CDSL on Monday said it has slashed transaction charges up to 91 percent for margin pledge and repledge. The decision was taken after receiving representations from the broking community and investors, seeking to consider a lower rate revision specifically for margin pledge and repledge transactions, CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said in a statement.

Accordingly, in the interest of market development and investors, the depository has decided to reduce the charges substantially and levy a charge of Rs 5 for margin pledge or margin unpledge involving the end investor, he added.

Sebi may ease measures taken to control market volatility

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to repeal the measures taken on March 20 to control volatility in market by this month end. The market regulator may discontinue this measure as the market volatility index has come down to 20, which is the normal point.

Happiest Minds gets Sebi's nod to launch IPO

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to float initial share-sale. The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the manager for the offer. The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Results on August 25

Atul Auto, Can Fin Homes, IRCON International, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, Kirloskar Electric Company, Phillips Carbon Black, Ruchira Papers, Panache Innovations, Goodluck India, Hindustan Hardy Spicer, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 219.07 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 335.64 crore in the Indian equity market on August 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

9 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, GMR Infra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, SAIL and Ashok Leyland are under the F&O ban for August 24.

Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies