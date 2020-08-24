What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green with trends on SGX Nifty indicating a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

On August 21, The BSE Sensex gained 214.33 points or 0.56 percent to close at 38,434.72 while the Nifty50 climbed 59.40 points to 11,371.60 but formed bearish candle on the daily charts as its closing value was lower than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,349.7, followed by 11,327.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,406 and 11,440.4.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday, as data pointed to some pockets of strength in the U.S. economy.U.S. business activity snapped back to the highest since early 2019 in August, according to IHS Markit surveys, as companies in both manufacturing and services sectors saw a resurgence in new orders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.05 points, or 0.69%, to 27,930.78, the S&P 500 gained 11.73 points, or 0.35%, to 3,397.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.85 points, or 0.42%, to 11,311.80.

Asian Markets

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday on jitters over heady valuations though sentiment was underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

Australian shares were flat while Japan's Nikkei was reversed early losses to be last up 0.07%.South Korea's KOSPI, which has been on a slippery slope since hitting a more than two-year peak earlier this month, was mildly positive.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,416 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil edges up

Crude oil prices nudged higher on Monday as storms bore down on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half the region’s oil production, although gains were capped by ongoing concerns about demand from coronavirus lockdowns.

Brent crude oil futures added 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $44.43 a barrel by 0040 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.41 a barrel.

India’s COVID-19 vaccine may be available by end of 2020: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on August 22, asserted that India's first vaccine against COVID-19 could be available by the end of 2020. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry also cites Harsh Vardhan as saying that the country will have a vaccine “soon after the phased trials are over”.

However, news agency ANI has quoted the health minister as saying, “We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by end of this year."

Sebi, NSE urge banks to utilise exchange platform for sourcing, hedging gold

Banks should source gold from the exchange platform and also utilise it for hedging and risk management, Sebi Whole Time Member SK Mohanty said on August 21. "Time has now come for the banks to come forward and source gold from the exchange platform... also do their hedging and hedge risk management on the exchange platform itself.

"Indian gold standard can become an international gold standard when we display good governance and credibility before the international forum," Mohanty said.

India's forex reserves down by $2.94 billion to $535.25 billion

After rising for the past few weeks, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.939 billion to $535.252 billion for the week ended August 14, RBI data showed on August 21. In the previous week ended August 7, the reserves had increased by $3.623 billion to reach a record high of $538.191 billion.

The foreign exchange kitty had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5, 2020, after it had swelled by $8.223 billion to stand at $501.703 billion.

UK state debt tops £2 trillion on coronavirus support

British government debt has exceeded £2 trillion for the first time following massive state borrowing as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the UK economy into a record recession, official data showed August 21.

At the end of July, total accumulated debt hit £2.004 trillion ($2.61 trillion, 2.2 trillion euros), the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That equated to more than 100 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product, or total economic output, for the first time since 1961.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 410.16 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 250.65 crore in the Indian equity market on August 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

9 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank are under the F&O ban for August 24.

Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies