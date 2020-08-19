What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following firmer Asian equities and S&P 500 hitting all-time high. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 15 points gain.

The Sensex climbed 477.54 points, or 1.26 percent, to 38,528.32 on August 18 and the Nifty jumped 138.3 points, or 1.23 percent, to 11,385.4.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,291.77, followed by 11,198.23. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,440.27 and 11,495.23.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the index’s history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points, or 0.24%, to 27,778.07, the S&P 500 gained 7.79 points, or 0.23%, to 3,389.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.12 points, or 0.73%, to 11,210.84.

Asian Markets

Asian equities were mostly firmer on Wednesday after a strong Wall Street session in which the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, rebounding from huge losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% in early trade while South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.0%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 15 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,427 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices skid as concerns over U.S. demand recovery seep through market

Oil prices slid on Wednesday as concerns grew that U.S. fuel demand may not recover quickly amid stalled talks on a post-coronavirus economic stimulus package, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.8%, to $45.08 a barrel by 0029 GMT, having edged up 9 cents on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was down 25 cents, or 0.6%, at $42.64 a barrel.

Dollar touches more than two-year low as traders push euro longs to record high

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level in over two years, under pressure from low yields and bleak economic data in the United States.

The dollar index was last down 0.3 percent at 92.55, after falling to 92.46, its lowest since June 2018. A fresh rally in tech stocks provided a positive backdrop for markets and subdued demand for the safe-haven dollar, while a worse than expected reading of the New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index in August also helped traders stick to their bearish view on the currency.

RBI releases draft framework for self-regulatory body for payment system operators

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 18 released the draft framework for grant of recognition to an industry association as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for Payment System Operators (PSOs).

The SRO will cover operators in all segments of payment systems and will be expected to observe best practices on security, customer protection and competitiveness, the RBI said. Also, the SRO will serve as a two-way communication channel between the PSOs and the central bank, and work towards establishing minimum benchmarks and standards in the payments space, apart from helping disciplined behaviour by members, the central bank said.

Fitch sees India's auto demand plunging over 20% in FY21

International rating agency Fitch has forecasted over 20 percent decline in domestic automobile demand during this fiscal year as the industry faces several challenges and not just pandemic driven issues. Attributing the marginal improvement in July volumes to pent-up demand following easing of lockdown restrictions, Fitch said the problems facing the auto industry remains unabated.

"The domestic auto demand continues to face several challenges and we forecast the overall industry volume declining by more than 20 percent this fiscal year. This forecast could be revised down if the extent and the magnitude of the pandemic are worse than we expect," Fitch said in a report on Tuesday.

Major win for MCA and PNB as US court recognises bank's claim over proceeds of Nirav Modi asset sales in America

In a major breakthrough for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Punjab National Bank in the Nirav Modi scam, the US Bankruptcy court has recognised the claim of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on proceeds of any asset sold by the American debtors of Nirav Modi entities.

This is the first time the MCA has recovered money from overseas. It is also the first time the MCA has intervened in a foreign case pertaining to an Indian company and recovered money. MCA had filed a petition on February 26, 2018, in the bankruptcy proceedings against Nirav Modi in a US court, and sought to have PNB made a party to the sale of any assets of his entities.

RBI releases framework for umbrella entity for retail payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 18 released a framework to set up a pan-India umbrella entity focussing on retail payment systems. Such an entity will be a company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013 and may be a ‘for-profit’ or a Section 8 company as may be decided by it, RBI said.

The umbrella entity will be a company authorised by RBI under Section 4 of The Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. It will be governed by provisions of the PSS Act and other relevant statutes and directives, prudential regulations and other guidelines/instructions, it stated.

Centre keen to speed up stake sale in four PSU banks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has asked officials to speed up the process of trimming government stakes in at least four primarily state-owned banks within the current fiscal year, according to two officials familiar with the discussions.

The sources said the four lenders are Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank and IDBI Bank, in which the Indian government owns majority stakes through direct and indirect holdings.

Results on August 19

CSB Bank, Muthoot Finance, Ashapura Minechem, Asian Granito India, GKB Ophthalmics, Globus Spirits, Kennametal India, Ramky Infrastructure, Ruchi Soya Industries, Tide Water Oil, V2 Retail, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on August 19.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,134.57 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 379.38 crore in the Indian equity market on August 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

12 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Manappuram Finance, Steel Authority of India, Sun TV Network, Vedanta and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are under the F&O ban for August 19.

Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies