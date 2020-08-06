What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is likely to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain.

The Sensex settled 25 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 37,663.33 on August 5 and the Nifty ended at 11,101.65, up 6 points, or 0.06 percent.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,035.23, followed by 10,968.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,196.93 and 11,292.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on August 5 after Disney delivered a surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment aided by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 309.55 points, or 1.15 percent, at 27,138.02, the S&P 500 was up 18.13 points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,324.64. The Nasdaq Composite was up 33.04 points, or 0.30 percent, at 10,974.21.

Asian Markets

Asia futures were mixed on Wednesday and gold traded mixed, after US and European equities gained overnight on strong earnings results.

Hong Kong futures were 0.01 percent lower, while Nikkei futures were trading slightly above the Nikkei 225 index’s previous close and Australian shares were set to track Wall Street higher.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,139 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices hit 5-month high as US crude stockpiles

Oil prices rose to their highest since early March on August 5 after US crude inventories fell sharply and the dollar weakened, but mounting coronavirus infections had investors worried about the demand outlook.

Brent crude ended the session up 74 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $45.17 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate oil settled 49 cents, or 1.2 percent higher, at $42.19 a barrel.

US services sector activity hits 16-month high in July

US services industry activity gained momentum in July as new orders jumped to a record high, but hiring declined, supporting views that the labor market recovery was faltering amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on August 5 its non-manufacturing activity index increased to a reading of 58.1 last month, the highest since March 2019, from 57.1 in June. The index slumped to 41.8 in April, which was the lowest reading since March 2009.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi's term extended by 18 months

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved an extension of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi's term of appointment by 18 months. The current SEBI Chairman's term was due to end on August 31, 2020.

The Centre said in a notification, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of term of appointment of Shri Ajay Tyagi, IAS (HP:1984) (Retd.) as Chairman, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a further period of 18 months w.e.f. 01.09.2020 upto 28.02.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Gold bursts through $2,000/oz barrier to new record

Gold soared to a record high on August 5 as a weakening dollar, falling returns on US bonds and a break above historic resistance at $2,000 an ounce added momentum to buying by investors seeking a safe store of value.

Breaking above $2,000 for the first time on August 4 and hitting a new high of $2,044.34 an ounce earlier on August 5, spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $2,041.09 by 1337 GMT. US gold futures climbed 1.7 percent to $2,055.30.

Dollar struggles to stem decline as investors fret over US job recovery

The dollar struggled to stem its broad decline on August 5 as investors worried the US economic recovery may lag other countries due to a high level of coronavirus infections while the global economy slowly gets back on its feet.

The dollar’s index against a basket of currencies edged down 0.1 percent to 92.719, having fallen more than 0.5 percent in the previous session to approach its two-year low of 92.539 marked on July 31.

Results on August 6

Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, Apar Industries, BASF India, Bayer Cropscience, Blue Star, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gujarat State Petronet, HCL Infosystems, Honeywell Automation, Indian Hotels, JK Tyre, Lemon Tree Hotels, Matrimony.com, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Talbros Engineering, TD Power Systems, Torrent Power, Whirlpool of India, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 60.18 crore and Rs 425.98 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on August 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.​

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies