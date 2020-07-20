What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open weak following its Asian peers after a record jump in COVID-19 cases globally. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the index in India with a 48 points loss.

Sensex ended 548 points, or 1.50 percent, higher at 37,020.14 on July 17, while the Nifty settled with a gains of 162 points, or 1.51 percent, at 10,901.70.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,789.77, followed by 10,677.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,973.57 and 11,045.43.

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday as investors weighed the prospects of more fiscal stimulus against fears of further business disruptions due to a record rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23% to end at 26,672.36 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29% to 3,224.75. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.28% to 10,503.19.

Asian Markets

Asian shares began warily on Monday as investors eyed efforts to stitch together more fiscal stimulus in the eurozone and United States to help economies ride out the effects of a record jump in COVID-19 cases globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at 541.49, with Australian shares down 0.3% and South Korea’s KOSPI just a shade higher. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 48 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,880 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil falls as worsening pandemic threatens recovery

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $43.04 a barrel by 0047 GMT, after dropping slightly last week. U.S. oil was off by 6 cents, or 0.2%, at $40.53 a barrel, after gaining 4 cents last week.

Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 10,000 crore

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around Rs 10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was Rs 3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 11,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 14,000 crore.

"The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around Rs 10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet.

US economy faces significant risks, long road to recovery: IMF

The US economy is forecast to shrink by 6.6 percent in 2020 due to the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, but a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a systemic increase in poverty could worsen that outlook, the staff of the International Monetary Fund warned on Friday.

"There are tremendous uncertainties surrounding the economic propagation of the COVID-19 shock," they said in a note. "It will likely take a prolonged period to repair the economy and to return activity to pre-pandemic levels."

SEBI puts in place framework to provide exit option to dissenting unitholders of REITs, InvITs

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a mechanism to provide exit option to dissenting unitholders of emerging investment vehicles REITs and InvITs. Sebi said the acquirer will facilitate tendering of units by the unitholders and settlement of the same through the stock exchange mechanism for the purpose of takeover, buy-back and delisting in case of equity listed companies.

An acquirer providing exit option to dissenting unitholders of REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) needs to appoint one or more merchant bankers as lead manager(s) for the exit offer, Sebi said in two separate circulars.

India's forex reserves climb $3.1 billion to record $516.362 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.108 billion to a record high of $516.362 billion in the week to July 10, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended July 3, the reserves had increased by $6.416 billion to $513.54 billion.

In the week ended July 10, the forex kitty increased mainly due to a jump in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. FCA was up by $2.372 billion to $475.635 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.

HDFC Bank Q1 profit jumps 20% to Rs 6,658.6 crore, loan growth lifts NII 18%

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2020, led by lower tax cost and NII. However, elevated provisions, and lower other income due to slowdown in economic activity limited profit growth.

Profit during the quarter increased sharply to Rs 6,658.62 crore, compared to Rs 5,568.16 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income in Q1 FY21 climbed 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,665.42 crore supported by healthy loan growth of 21 percent in the quarter and deposits growth of 24.6 percent, said the bank in its BSE filing.

FPIs pull out Rs 9,015 crore in July

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net sellers in Indian markets in July so far as they pulled out Rs 9,015 crore from equities and debt securities with the surging markets providing profit booking opportunity amid concerns over rising cases of COVID-19.

According to depositories data, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,058 crore from equities and Rs 2,957 crore from the debt segment on a net basis during July 1-17. The net outflow from Indian markets stood at Rs 9,015 crore during the period under review.

Only 10% manufacturing units report higher output in April-June: FICCI Survey

The proportion of manufacturing units reporting an increase in output dropped to 10 percent during April-June 2020 from 15 percent in the previous quarter, according to a quarterly poll by industry body FICCI. The survey, which drew responses from over 300 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore, revealed that the automotive sector is the worst hit in terms of ongoing operations in the factories as per the demand and current orders post easing out of lockdown restrictions.

Other sectors where operations remain abysmally low are leather and footwear, electronics and electricals & textiles machinery. Moreover, the percentage of respondents expecting low or same production is 90 percent in April-June 2020-21 which was 85 percent in the last quarter of 2019-20.

HDFC appoints record 19 merchant banks for mega Rs 14,000-crore fund raise

India’s largest private sector mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC ) Ltd has finalised a legion of as many as 19 merchant banks for its fundraising exercise aimed at raising up to Rs 14,000 crore and bolstering its balance sheet, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Bofa Securities, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Citi, Nomura, HSBC Securities, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS, Goldman Sachs, SBI Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and IIFL Capital are the 19 merchant banks which have been shortlisted by HDFC Ltd,” said an individual familiar with ongoing deliberations.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT to launch Rs 4,500 crore IPO

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by Mumbai-based realtor K Raheja Corp and private equity firm Blackstone Group, is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in July-end to raise Rs 4,500 crore. K Raheja Corp has filed the offer document with SEBI for the proposed IPO.

Blackstone and K Raheja Corp are expected to offload units worth Rs 3,500 crore and the REIT is expected to sell fresh units of about Rs 1,000 crore in the issue, it said. The offer opens for subscription on July 27 and closes on July 29.

Results on July 20

ACC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bombay Dyeing, CSL Finance, Den Networks, Indo Amines, Maharashtra Scooters, NRB Bearings, State Trading Corporation of India, Swaraj Engines, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 697.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 209.42 crore in the Indian equity market on July 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

9 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Nine stocks including Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, National Aluminium Company, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV are under the F&O ban for July 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

