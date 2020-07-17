What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive Asian cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for Nifty with a 60 points gain.

The Sensex ended the day with a gain of 420 points, or 1.16 percent, at 36,471.68 on July 16 and Nifty settled 122 points, or 1.15 percent, higher at 10,739.95. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,638.37, followed by 10,536.73. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,798.47 and 10,856.93.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 dropped on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to end at 26,734.71 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.34% to 3,215.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73%, to 10,473.83.

Asian Markets

Asian markets appear set to open with a firmer tone on Friday, shrugging off an overnight fall in US stocks as the United States prepares to debate fresh economic stimulus to see the country through its coronavirus outbreak.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.23% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.24%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures had risen 0.74%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 60 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,763 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil falls as OPEC+ plans to raise output while virus cases increase

Oil prices fell 1% on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to ease record supply curbs and as new infections of the novel coronavirus continue to surge in the United States.

Brent fell 42 cents, or 1%, to settle at $43.37 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 45 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $40.75 a barrel.

India ranks 3rd in global manufacturing locations on cost, operating condition parameters: Report

India ranks third in the list of most-suitable locations for global manufacturing among 48 countries in terms of cost competitiveness and operating conditions, according to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield. China and the US retain the top two positions, while India has moved one place higher to rank third, the consultant said in its Global Manufacturing Risk Index (MRI) report.

In its annual ranking of the most suitable locations for global manufacturing among 48 countries in Europe, Americas and the Asia-Pacific, the consultant said India is in top-3 countries this year and an upcoming manufacturing hub globally from an operating conditions and cost-competitiveness perspective.

P-notes investment climbs to Rs 62,138 crore until June

Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market surged to Rs 62,138 crore till June-end, making it the third consecutive monthly rise. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors, who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives -- stood at Rs 62,138 crore until June, while the same was at Rs 60,027 crore at the end of May.

India GDP forecast | ICRA expects 9.5% contraction in FY21 due to COVID-19 lockdowns

The domestic rating agency ICRA has revised its forecast for contraction in India's GDP in FY21 to 9.5 percent from 5 percent it expected earlier, as continued lockdowns in some states have affected the recovery seen in May and June. Most of the analysts have projected the country's GDP to contract in the range of 5-6.5 percent in this fiscal.

"We have sharply revised our forecast for the contraction in Indian GDP in FY21 (at constant 2011-12 prices), to 9.5 percent from our earlier assessment of 5 percent, with the climbing COVID-19 infections resulting in a spate of localised lockdowns in some states and cities, arresting the nascent recovery that had set in during May-June 2020," the rating agency said in a report.

Nuvoco may list Emami Cement in 2-3 years

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, a Nirma promoter group company, may list Emami Cement in the next two to three years when the expansions are complete and capital market condition expected to be agile and optimistic, sources said on Thursday. Nuvoco Vistas, formerly Lafarge India Limited, in February announced that it will acquire the 8.3 million tonnes per annum cement business of Emami for an enterprise value Rs 5,500 crore. Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition in May.

"Nuvoco is likely to list Emami Cement in the next two to three years when all formalities are complete and capital market condition is agile and optimistic," a source privy to the development said.

PTC India puts majority stake in NBFC arm PTC India Financial Services on the block

PTC India has revived plans to sell its controlling stake in its NBFC arm PTC India Financial Services, according to an official disclosure to the stock exchanges. The Delhi-headquartered firm, which is backed by NTPC, Power Grid Corporation and Power Finance Corporation, has invited potential suitors or investors to submit their expression of interest by July 31.

The board of PTC India had initially proposed the divestment plans to shareholders on August 7, 2019 but received the requisite internal approvals for the deal after delays on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DoT withdraws Rs 2.3 lakh cr demand notices on GAIL, OIL

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has withdrawn a demand of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore it had made on state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd and explorer Oil India Ltd (OIL) in past telecom dues, the company informed stock exchanges.

Following the October 24, 2019 order of the Supreme Court asking inclusion of non-telecom revenues for calculating statutory dues such as license fee and spectrum charges of telecom firms, the DoT had sought Rs 1.83 lakh crore from GAIL and another Rs 48,489 crore from OIL in past dues.

Results on July 17

HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries, ICICI Lombard, Coffee Day Enterprises, Granules India, Hathway Cable, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,091.08 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,659.91 crore in the Indian equity market on July 16, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Canara Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV are under the F&O ban for July 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies