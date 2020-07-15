What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following global cues as US market closed higher. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 85 points gain.

On July 14, Sensex closed 661 points, or 1.80 percent, lower at 36,033.06 and Nifty settled 195 points, or 1.81 percent, down at 10,607.35.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,528.24, followed by 10,449.17. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,721.04 and 10,834.77.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street surged on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending more than 2% higher as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.13% to end at 26,642.59 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34% to 3,197.52. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.94% to 10,488.58.

Asian Markets

Asian markets appeared set to shake off heightened tensions between the United States and China and the spread of coronavirus, with stock futures pointing to early gains on Wednesday.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.47% in early trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.46%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 85 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,698 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil rises after US crude stocks drop

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, with the market waiting for more direction from a meeting later in the day on the future level of production by OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $43 a barrel as of 0049 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.4%, to $40.43 a barrel.

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors ahead of FPO, Bay Tree invests Rs 2,250 crore

Private sector lender Yes Bank has garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors on July 14, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering. All 12 anchor investors placed their bids for 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares at the lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 shares. Yes Bank is aiming to raise Rs 15,000 crore through this issue, the price band for which have been fixed at Rs 12-13 per share, a 53-49 percent discount to its last week's closing price.

Foreign brokerages see RBI slashing 50-75 bps more by October

Foreign brokerages are betting on aggressive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank -- to the tune of 50-75 bps by October -- as they see retail inflation plunging to 2-2.5 per cent by December as all the fundamentals of the economy are very weak. While Wall Street major Bank of America (BofA) expects the RBI to slash up to 75 bps -- 25 bps on August 6 and another 50 bps in October, if the COVID-19 is brought under control by October. Swiss major UBS sees the central bank slashing 50 bps before the end of the fiscal as it expects inflation to plunge to 2.0-2.5 per cent by December.

"We expect inflation to slip to 2.5 per cent in the second half of the fiscal,” BofA said in a note citing the “very weak fundamental drivers” of the economy such as a contracting GDP, tight money supply, good rains, limited imported inflation and limited fiscal slippage.

NCLAT upholds NCLT order to initiate insolvency against HDIL

The NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order to initiate insolvency proceedings against HDIL, and rejected the plea of its promoter Rakesh Wadhwan. A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal observed that the NCLT had given ample opportunity to Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to settle the matter amicably with its lenders, but it has failed to make the payment or arrive at a settlement.

"In view of our finding as aforesaid, no interference is called for against the impugned Order dated August 20, 2019. Therefore, Appeal fails," said the NCLAT bench headed by Acting Chairperson Justice B L Bhat.

Wipro Q1 profit rises 2.8%, IT services down 5.3%

IT services firm Wipro's June quarter consolidated profit grew by 2.8 percent sequentially to Rs 2,390.4 crore, supported by other income (up 10 percent QoQ) and good operating performance. Consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,922.8 crore.

IT services' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 3.3 percent to Rs 2,782.2 crore and margin rose 146 bps QoQ to 19.06 percent during the April-June period.

Results on July 15

Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Federal Bank, GTPL Hathway, Kavveri Telecom Products, Bartronics India, Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company, Mercator, Minda Corporation, Rolta India, Uttam Galva Steels, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,565.62 crore and Rs 649.7 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on July 14, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

9 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Nine stocks including Steel Authority of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Equitas Holdings, Sun TV, Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank, Escorts, Canara Bank and Mindtree are under the F&O ban for July 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

