What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 46-point loss.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 100 points while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 10,800 levels on July 13. Experts said that the selling in financials should be taken as a sign of caution. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 99 points to 36,693 while the Nifty50 rose 34 points to close at 10,802.

US markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on July 13, pulled down by Amazon, Microsoft and other big-name leaders of Wall Street’s recent rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 percent to end at 26,085.8 points, while the S&P 500 SPX lost 0.94 percent to 3,155.22. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.13 percent to 10,390.84.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were showing a mixed picture on July 14 after a volatile day in US equity markets amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide and signs of an economic rebound.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.76 percent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.22 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.39 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.21 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a loss of 46 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,765 on the Singaporean Exchange at around 0730 hours.

India's June retail inflation expands to 6.09%

India's retail inflation for June worsened to 6.09 percent due to a spike in the prices of certain food items, government data on July 13 showed. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was last released in March when it was at 5.84 percent. The government had not released the CPI data for April and May, citing insufficient data collection following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Food retail inflation for June increased by 7.87 percent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics Programme Implementation. The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said.

Oil slips on surge in COVID-19 infections, US-China tensions

Oil prices slipped about 1 percent on July 13 after global coronavirus cases rose by a record daily amount, fanning fears of renewed government lockdown and on growing US and European tension with China.

Brent futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $42.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 45 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $40.10.

S&P slashes emerging market forecasts

Rating agency S&P Global has cut its emerging market growth forecasts, predicting a 4.7 percent slump on average this year due to the coronavirus and warned that all countries would be left with permanent scars too.

The firm said the downward GDP revisions mostly reflected the overall worsening pandemic for many emerging markets and a larger hit to foreign trade compared to its last set of expectations in April that predicted a 1.8 percent contraction. "We project the average EM GDP (excluding China) to decline by 4.7 percent this year and to grow 5.9 percent in 2021. Risks remain mostly on the downside and tied to pandemic developments," S&P said.

AMFI agency to carry out valuation of market-linked debentures: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi said valuations of market-linked debentures will be carried out by an agency appointed by mutual fund industry body Amfi. The issuer of structured products or market-linked debentures (MLDs) will have to hire the agency for the valuation of such products.

The regulator has made these changes because of amendment done in rating agencies' norms, Sebi said in a circular. Under the norms, the issuer of structured MLDs needs to appoint a third-party valuation agency which will be a credit rating agency (CRA) registered with Sebi for carrying out valuations of MLDs.

RBI turns net purchaser of dollar in May, buys $4.363 billion

After being a net seller of the US currency in the first month of this fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net purchaser in May as it bought $4.363 billion of the greenback on net basis, according to central bank data. During the month, the RBI bought $4.663 billion from the spot market while sold $300 million.

In April, the bank had sold $1.142 billion on a net basis. In May 2019, it had bought $2.538 billion of the greenback on a net basis. It had purchased $5.118 billion and sold $2.580 billion in the spot market in May 2019.

GDP growth for 2020-21 to be in the range of (-) 6.4% and 1.5%: FICCI

The Economic Outlook Survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) puts forth annual GDP growth forecast for 2020-21 between (-) 6.4 percent and 1.5 percent.

"There were already signs of an impending slowdown in the economy, which have been sharply accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The spread of COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit global as well as domestic growth," the report said.

Results on July 14

Wipro, Mindtree, Barak Valley Cements, Century Textiles, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Khadim India, National Peroxide, Opto Circuits, Paramount Communications, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, etc.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 221.76 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,485.59 crore in the Indian equity market on July 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

7 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks SAIL, Century Textiles & Industries, Equitas Holdings, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank and Escorts are under the F&O ban for July 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.​

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies