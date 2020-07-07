What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to negative note despite US markets closing higher. Asian markets are trading mixed with SGX Nifty trading lower by 35 points.

Indian equity benchmark the Nifty closed in the green for the fourth consecutive day on July 6, ending at a four-month high, tracking positive global cues.

The Sensex closed 466 points, or 1.29 percent, up at 36,487.28, while the Nifty ended 156 points, or 1.47 percent, up at 10,763.65.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,702.07 followed by 10,640.43. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,818.37 and 10,873.03.

US markets

US stocks rose sharply on July 6 as a rebound in services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in China’s economy boosted optimism, helping investors to look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.67 points, or 1.78 percent to 26,287.03, the S&P 500 gained 49.71 points, or 1.59 percent, to 3,179.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 226.02 points, or 2.21 percent to 10,433.65.

Asian Markets

Asian markets looked set to rise on July 7 as investors weighed growing expectations of an economic rebound in China and a resurgent US services industry, brushing off worries about a spike in US coronavirus cases.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.52 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.07 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.68 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.08 percent following a rally in global stocks on Monday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 35 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,731 on the Singaporean Exchange around 0730 hours.

Oil prices inch higher

Oil prices cautiously rose in early trade, with major producers sticking to supply cuts but gains were capped as US coronavirus cases surged, potentially hampering a recovery in fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $40.76 a barrel at 0103 GMT, recouping a 2 cent loss from Monday. Brent crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $43.17, adding to a 0.7 percent gain on Monday.

Railway privatisation: Roadmap ready for bidding, revenue sharing

The Indian Railways on July 6 laid out the contours of the public-private partnership (PPP) for operating passenger trains in Mumbai. The private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).

RFQ process will be for pre-qualification and shortlisting of bidders who will be required to offer a share in the Gross Revenue at RFP stage (bid parameter) for undertaking the project.

Auto sales boom in June but production faces supply-side hurdles: Report

Retail sales of vehicles have picked up in June as the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown eased but supply-side constraints have continued to limit ramp-up of production by manufacturers. In June, the customer demand far outstripped output to dealers.

Data showed that 170,000 passenger vehicles (PVs) were sold in June, around 50,000 more than the 116,000 units produced and dispatched to dealers, The Economic Times reported. It was the same with two-wheelers where 1.2 million units were sold against the 1 million dispatched.

The numbers for June, while significantly better than May, are still 25 percent lower on a year-on-year basis. Industry executives, however, are cautious as the numbers may be a result of the demand that was held back during the lockdown period.

MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will launch Gold Mini Options from July 10, the exchange has said. MCX has received the approval of SEBI for the launch of Gold Mini options with Gold Mini (100 grams) bar as underlying, MCX said in a statement.

Gold Mini Option August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020 contracts will be available for trading from July 10, it added. The maximum single order size will be of 100 lots, it notified.

India's coal import drops 30% to 48.84 million tonnes in April-June

The country's coal imports registered a drop of 29.7 percent to 48.84 million tonnes (MT) in the April-June period of the ongoing financial year, according to industry data. India had imported 69.54 MT of coal in the April-June period of 2019-20, according to provisional compilation by mjunction.

The drop in imports assumes significance in the wake of government mandating state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to replace at least 100 million tonne (MT) of imports with domestically-produced coal in 2020-21.

Results on July 7

Shree Renuka Sugars, GKB Ophthalmics, Bazel International, Best Agrolife, Best Eastern Hotels, Bhanderi Infracon, Indian Acrylics, Marg Techno Projects, Polymac Thermoformers.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 348.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 263.47 crore in the Indian equity market on July 6, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, SAIL and BHEL are under the F&O ban for July 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

