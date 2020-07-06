What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive Asian cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 79 points gain.

Nifty recorded its third consecutive week of gains with the index closing with gains of 2.1 percent on July 3 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.4 percent for the week. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,569.57, followed by 10,531.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,638.17 and 10,669.03.

Asian Markets

Asian shares held near four-month highs on Monday as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery even as surging coronavirus cases delayed reopenings across the United States.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05%, having hit its highest since February. Eyes were on Chinese blue chips, which surged almost 7% last week to their loftiest level in five years. Japan’s Nikkei, however, has lagged with its domestic economy and was last up 0.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 79 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,667 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices mixed as coronavirus spike casts shadow over US demand

Oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while US benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States.

Brent crude rose 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $42.91 a barrel by 0109 GMT after a 4.3% gain last week, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.35, down 30 cents, or 0.7%, from its previous settlement on Thursday.

Govt likely to hike liquidity package for discoms to Rs 1.25 lakh crore

The government is likely to enhance the liquidity package for distribution utilities to Rs 1.25 lakh crore from Rs 90,000 crore announced in May, according to a source.The liquidity package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of more than Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus for COVID-19-hit economy, would be extended for payment of outstanding dues by two months till May 2020.

"Ministry of Power has firmed up a proposal to hike the Rs 90,000 crore liquidity package for discoms to Rs 1.25 lakh crore," a source privy to the development said.

India's forex reserves up by $1.27 billion to $506.84 billion

After falling in the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves rose $1.27 billion to $506.84 billion in the week ended June 26, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the previous week ended June 19, the reserves had dipped by $2.08 billion to $505.57 billion.

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion dollar mark for the first time in the week ended June 5 after it had surged by a massive $8.22 billion and reached $501.70 billion. It had touched a life-time high of $507.64 billion in the week ended June 12. In the week ended June 26, the reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

Finance Ministry may review capital requirement of PSU banks after second quarter

The finance ministry may assess the capital requirement of public sector banks after the September quarter as there would be greater clarity about a spike in bad loans by that time, sources said. There is widespread fear that non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banks will witness a surge due to the economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdowns.

This will need higher provisioning by banks as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. However, there could be a silver lining if RBI accepts request of loan restructuring for sectors hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, sources said. The pain of NPA will surface only after the extended moratorium ends in August, the sources said, adding it will be appropriate to assess capital requirement only after the second quarter numbers are finalised.

Mutual Funds investment in equity markets rises to Rs 39,500 crore in H1 2020 on attractive valuations

Mutual funds net invested nearly Rs 39,500 crore in the stock markets in the first six months of 2020, more than four times the amount infused in the year-ago period, as volatility and correction in the broader markets provided a good investment opportunity for investors. Further, consistent SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows into equity funds gave fund managers a healthy stream of capital to keep buying quality companies, experts said.

Overall, mutual funds (MFs) have made a net investment of Rs 39,478 crore in stocks during January-June 2020, much higher than the Rs 8,735 crore invested in the first six months of 2019, latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Economic recovery in India 'major challenge' unless virus is controlled: Moody's

The chairman of Moody's Investors Service has warned that economic recovery in India will remain a "major challenge" unless the number of COVID-19 cases starts declining. "The only tool we have right now [to fight coronavirus] is social distancing and that's exceptionally hard to do in India," Henry McKinnell told The Financial Times adding that a vaccine for the deadly virus is still a long way off.

"Hopefully we'll have a vaccine, but I think the vaccine is going to take longer than people understand," McKinnell added.

Fertiliser sales jump 83% to 111.61 lakh tonnes in April-June: Govt

Fertiliser sales jumped 83 percent in April-June to record 111.61 lakh tonnes despite the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Friday. "During April-June 2020, the POS (point of sale) sale of fertilisers to farmers was 111.61 lakh tonnes which is 82.81 percent higher than the last year's sale of 61.05 lakh tonnes during the same period," an official statement said.

Urea sales increased by 67 percent to 64.82 lakh tonnes while the demand for DAP jumped two-folds to 22.46 lakh tonnes during the period under review. Sales of complex fertilisers more than doubled to 24.32 lakh tonnes.

Results on July 6

NBCC (India), Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, BCL Industries, BMW Industries, Bodal Chemicals, DCW, Dynamic Industries, IFB Agro Industries, IFB Industries, JMD Ventures, Nyssa Corporation, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 857.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 331.96 crore in the Indian equity market on July 3, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and SAIL are under the F&O ban for July 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

