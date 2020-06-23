What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to positive note following mixed Asian cues. SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening with a 14 points gain.

Sensex closed 180 points, or 0.52 percent, higher at 34,911.32 on June 22 while Nifty finished at 10,311.20, up 67 points, or 0.65 percent. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,261.3, followed by 10,211.4. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,377.4 and 10,443.6.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed higher on Monday with the biggest gains in technology stocks as investors focused on the potential for more government stimulus measures even as they worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in the United States and other countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.5 points, or 0.59%, to 26,024.96, the S&P 500 gained 20.12 points, or 0.65%, to 3,117.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.35 points, or 1.11%, to 10,056.48.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to edge up on Tuesday after oil prices rose and technology firms pushed Wall Street higher, although investors remained worried about fresh coronavirus outbreaks across the globe.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.58% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 1.34% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.80%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 14 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,344 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Trump suspends entry of certain foreign workers despite business opposition

US President Donald Trump suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers on Monday, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy, but which business groups strongly oppose.

Trump issued a presidential proclamation that temporarily blocks foreign workers entering on H-1B here visas, which are for skilled employees, and L visas, for managers and specialized workers being transferred within a company. Trump also blocked those entering on H-2B seasonal worker visas, which are used by landscapers and other industries.

The visa suspension, which runs to the end of the year, will open up 525,000 jobs for U.S. workers, a senior administration official said on a call with reporters. The official, who did not explain how the administration arrived at that figure, said the move was geared at “getting Americans back to work as quickly as possible.”

Moody's sees India's GDP contracting 3.1% in 2020

Ratings agency Moody's on June 22 said that it sees India's GDP contracting to 3.1 percent in 2020 and growing 6.9 percent in 2021. It also said that the second quarter of the current fiscal will go down as the worst quarter for global economy since World War 2, although it will start improving from the beginning of the second half of 2020.

"The Asian countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics, finds the report highlighting that China's clashes with countries bordering the South China Sea, India suggest geopolitical risks rising for the entire region," the report said.

Pandemic keeps Japan's June manufacturing activity pinned at 11-year low: PMI

Japan’s factory activity remained stuck at an 11-year low in June, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on manufacturers even as services-sector sentiment picks up.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged down to a seasonally adjusted 37.8 from a final 38.4 in May. The index recorded its lowest since March 2009 for a second straight month, staying below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a 14th month.

Oil prices steady amid signs of demand coming back after coronavirus

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto the previous session’s gains, amid more signs of fuel demand picking up after the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as major crude producers continue to stick to supply cuts.

Brent crude was up 6 cents at $43.14 a barrel at 0046 GMT, after gaining 2.1% on Monday. US oil was up 8 cents at $40.81 a barrel, having risen 1.8% in the previous session.

UTI AMC gets SEBI's go ahead to launch IPO

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO of the country's largest asset management company in terms of total assets under management (AUM) comprises sale of 3,89,87,081 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Bank of Baroda are offering to sell 1,04,59,949 shares each, while Punjab National Bank (PNB) and T Rowe Price International are planning to offload 38,03,617 shares each. The public offer is expected to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore, market sources said.

India very likely to announce another set of fiscal stimulus measures: Fitch

India is very likely to come out with another round of fiscal stimulus package, worth about 1 percent of GDP in the coming months, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. Fitch, which last week lowered India's sovereign rating outlook to negative from stable, said it has factored in the outgo for additional fiscal stimulus while deciding on the rating action.

Fitch Director Sovereign Ratings Thomas Rookmaaker said COVID-19 is still in India and it is “very likely” that the government will have to spend a bit more on fiscal measures to support the economy. “That could give an indication that another 1 percentage points could come in the months ahead to provide relief for those who need it,” Rookmaaker said while addressing a Fitch Ratings webinar.

Results on June 23

Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Berger Paints, Aster DM Healthcare, Ador Welding, Asahi Songwon Colors, Balrampur Chini Mills, DB Corp, EIH Associated Hotels, Finolex Industries, GM Breweries, GMDC, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Bank, Kolte-Patil Developers, Man Industries, NLC India, Page Industries, Phillips Carbon Black, Precision Camshafts, Surana Telecom, Talbros Engineering, Vardhman Textiles.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 424.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,287.69 crore in the Indian equity market on June 22, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks including Century Textiles & Industries, Escorts, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel and NCC are under the F&O ban for June 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies