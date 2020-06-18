What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues amid rise is coronavirus cases. SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the index in India with a 79 points loss.

Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on June 17 amid concerns over escalation of the India-China border dispute. The Sensex ended June 17 with a loss of 97 points, or 0.29 percent, at 33,507.92. The Nifty settled 33 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 9,881.15.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,808.77, followed by 9,736.38. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,978.57 and 10,075.98.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as news of spiking pandemic data and the prospect of a new round of economic lockdowns dampened investor optimism over signs of economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.37 points, or 0.65%, to 26,119.61, the S&P 500 lost 11.25 points, or 0.36%, to 3,113.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.67 points, or 0.15%, to 9,910.53.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to dip on Thursday after a choppy Wall Street session as spiking coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were off 0.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.23%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 79 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9785 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

OPEC sees gradual oil demand recovery in second half of year

OPEC on Wednesday forecast a gradual recovery in oil demand that has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis and said record supply cuts by the group and other producers were already helping rebalance the market.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand would decline by 6.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of 2020, a less severe drop than the 11.9 million bpd fall in the first six months. "A gradual recovery (is) projected until the end of 2020," OPEC said in the report.

FPIs look to Singapore as India restricts Chinese, Hong Kong routes: Report

With the Indian government contemplating extending restrictions put on investors from mainland China to Hong Kong, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are looking to circumvent curbs by shifting to Singapore as the base route. European, American and even Chinese investors are considering shifting base to avoid disadvantage against competitors based in Singapore or Mauritius for investments into India, The Economic Times reported.

Current border tensions between India and China have not boded well either. As per data, 111 FPIs, with assets in India, are registered out of Hong Kong. "With the uncertainties regarding the investment regime applicable to Hong Kong, it is natural for businesses to consider alternative jurisdictions that offer similar proximity and convenience," said Moin Ladha, Partner, Khaitan & Co, told the paper.

Oil prices drop on demand worries as coronavirus cases rise

Oil prices fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that people would stay home and stall a recovery in fuel demand even as lockdowns ease.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.6%, or 60 cents, at $37.36 a barrel at 0035 GMT, adding to a loss of 42 cents on Wednesday. Brent crude futures fell 1.1%, or 45 cents, to $40.26 a barrel. The benchmark contract declined 25 cents on Wednesday.

Results on June 18

Bajaj Consumer Care, IRB Infrastructure Developers, City Union Bank, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Thermax, Amrutanjan Healthcare, Asian Oilfield Services, Brigade Enterprises, Capacite Infraprojects, Caplin Point Laboratories, CARE Ratings, GSFC, Gujarat Alkalies, Hikal, Magma Fincorp, MOIL, Thomas Cook (India), VST Tillers Tractors and Whirlpool of India.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 486.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 168.05 crore in the Indian equity market on June 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

GDR manipulation case: SEBI slaps over Rs 61 crore fine on Hiran Orgochem, senior official, 2 others

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday slapped a fine totalling Rs 61.4 crore on Hiran Orgochem Ltd, its senior official and two others for manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR).

For indulging in manipulative, fraudulent and unfair trade practices and thereby violating market norms, SEBI levied a total fine of Rs 10.25 crore on the firm, Rs 1 crore on its Chairman and Managing Director Kantilal Hiran, Rs 50 crore on Arun Panchariya and Rs 15 lakh on Mukesh Charuadiya. During an investigation conducted between April 2010 and May 2010, SEBI noted that the firm had issued GDRs amounting to $10 million on May 20.

5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks including Adani Enterprises, Escorts, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel and Just Dial are under the F&O ban for June 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

