What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open deep in the red following its Asian peers after Wall Street stocks and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections. SGX Nifty is down over 250 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,580 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The Nifty ended in the red on June 11, suffering its biggest fall in the last three weeks. Weak global cues, the Supreme Court's comments on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and concerns over another lockdown extension impacted investor sentiment.

The Sensex ended the day with a loss of 709 points, or 2.07 percent, at 33,538.37. The Nifty settled 214 points, or 2.12 percent, lower at 9,902.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to 25,128.17, the S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, or 5.89%, to 3,002.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 527.62 points, or 5.27%, to 9,492.73.

Asian Markets

Asian equities are set to fall sharply on Friday after Wall Street stocks and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of reopening economies. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 3.04% at 20:59 GMT, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 2.82% at 22,472.91​​​​ on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 2.06%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the index in India with a 273 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,580 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices extend slump as US coronavirus cases climb

Oil prices slid early on Friday, extending heavy overnight losses on a surge in US coronavirus cases this week that has raised the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak slamming demand in the world’s biggest consumer of crude and fuel.

West Texas Intermediate was down $1.32, or nearly 4%, at $35.02 a barrel by 0011 GMT. Brent crude was down $1.15, or 3%, at $37.40 a barrel, having dropped nearly 8% the previous session.

RBI proposes capping bank promoters' CEO term at 10 years

The Reserve Bank of India on June 11 released a discussion paper on governance in commercial banks wherein it proposed tenure limits for promoters of banks to hold CEO or whole-time director positions.

According to the paper, a major shareholder/promoter may continue as CEO or whole-time director for 10 years. After the term ends, the individual must transition to professional management in the spirit of corporate governance. "However, a CEO or whole-time director of a bank, who is not a promoter or major shareholder, may hold office for 15 consecutive years," the paper stated.

Exports improving, down by 36% in May: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

The country's exports are "drastically" improving with the outbound shipments contracting 36 percent in May as compared to 60 percent in April, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. "I am happy to share with you that in May, things have drastically improved and from the position of 60 percent down in April, the May data shows that our overall exports have been down 36 percent," he said in a webinar.

The minister added that the country's non-oil exports, excluding POL (petroleum oil and lubricant) exports, were down only 30 percent. He said these figures provide confidence that the country is poised for a turnaround.

SBI board to consider raising up to $1.5 billion via bonds

India's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on June 11 said that its board will consider raising up to $1.5 billion by issuing bonds during the current financial year. "The executive committee of the central board in its meeting held today (Thursday), on June 11, 2020, approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single or multiple tranches up to $1.5 billion," it said in a regulatory filing. SBI said the capital is proposed to be raised through public and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2020-21.

OECD warns India’s GDP could contract to 7.3% if second-wave of COVID-19 hits

Contraction in India’s GDP growth will depend on whether the country faces a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said. The organisation estimates GDP growth to contract between 3.7 percent and 7.3 percent depending on whether India undertakes another lockdown, Isabelle Joumard the OECD’s India Economist told the Hindu BusinessLine.

She said the economic outlook is “extremely uncertain given how the pandemic will evolve and we have drawn projections for two epidemiological scenarios for each country.”

6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Escorts, JSPL, Just Dial and PVR are under the F&O ban for June 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Results on June 12

Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Gujarat Industries Power, Goodyear India, Castrol India, Acrysil, Alkali Metals, Bharat Seats, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Geojit Financial Services, Indo Count Industries, IOL Chemicals, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Pudumjee Paper Products, Suprajit Engineering, Sutlej Textiles. TCPL Packaging and Vascon Engineers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 805.14 crore and Rs 874.35 crore in the Indian equity market on June 11, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies