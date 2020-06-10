What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Markets are likely to open in the green tracking Asian cues despite US markets including Dow Jones closing in the red. SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening with 79 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,091 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Indian markets witnessed profit-taking at higher levels on June 9. The S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 800 points from the high of 34,811 while the Nifty50 broke below 10,200-10,100 levels.

Weak global cues and profit-booking saw a more than 100-point slide in the Nifty. Investors will closely track the outcome of the US Fed meeting on June 10, experts say.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday, pausing after recent strong gains as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve, while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high for a second straight day after briefly rising above the 10,000 mark for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300.14 points, or 1.09%, to 27,272.3, the S&P 500 lost 25.21 points, or 0.78%, to 3,207.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.01 points, or 0.29%, to 9,953.75.

Asian Markets

Asian equities slipped on Wednesday after most US stocks pared gains made during their recent rally, although the Nasdaq benchmark reached its second straight day at a record high as oil prices rose. Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8% and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 79 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,091 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an industry report showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, renewing concerns about oversupply and slumping fuel demand in the world’s largest crude consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 1.4%, at $40.61 a barrel by 0055 GMT after gaining nearly 1% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 68 cents, or 1.8%, to $38.26 a barrel, having risen about 2% in the previous session.

Airline industry headed for $84 billion loss this year: IATA

The coronavirus crisis will lead the airline industry into record annual losses of $84 billion as 2020 goes down as the "worst year in the history of aviation", the sector's main global body predicted on Tuesday. Airline passenger traffic is expected to rise 55 percent in 2021 from its depressed level this year, while still remaining 29 percent below its 2019 level, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in an updated forecast.

As an air travel recovery gathers pace in Asia and takes root in Europe and North America, airlines are counting the cost of many weeks of lost business, an increased debt pile and a diminished outlook for future demand. "Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

SEBI eases norms for further public offer amid coronavirus pandemic

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday eased norms related to fast track further public offers, including reducing the minimum average market capitalisation of public shareholding requirement, till March next year. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the watchdog has already relaxed eligibility conditions related to Fast Track Rights Issue.

The temporary relaxations would be applicable for Further Public Offer (FPO) that open on or before March 31, 2021, Sebi said in a circular on Tuesday. Now, the required average market capitalisation of public shareholding of the company concerned has been reduced to Rs 500 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

Auto sales may dip by up to 25% in FY21, sharpest decline in two decades: Ind-Ra

The automobile sales may decline by up to 25 percent in this financial year as compared to 2019-20 due to a complete washout in April and minuscule sales last month, according to rating agency Ind-Ra. The decline (excluding in tractors) would be the steepest in the last two decades, much higher than that recorded during the global recession in 2008-09, and is likely to push industry volumes to the 2011-12 levels, Ind-Ra said in a statement.

The two-wheeler segment is expected to rebound faster, followed by passenger vehicles (PVs), while the decline in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) is likely to be the steepest during 2020-21, it added. The rating agency expects two-wheeler sales to decline by 20-22 percent, PV by 22-26 percent, light commercial vehicle (LCV) by 26-30 percent and MHCV by 35-45 percent YoY in 2020-21.

Hiring activities in India declines by 61% in May due to COVID-19 lockdown: Report

Hiring activities declined by 61 percent in May due to the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report. This is the second consecutive month of more than 60 percent decline in hiring activities. Recruitment declined 61 percent to 910 job postings in May compared to 2,346 in the same month last year, according to NaukriJobSpeak Index.

The report further revealed that the May decline in hiring is led by industries like hotel, restaurant, travel, airlines (91 percent), retail (87 percent), auto, ancillary (76 percent) and BFSI (70 percent).

Life insurers' new premium down 25.4% in May 2020

The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak that began on March 25 continued to have an impact on the new premium collections of life insurers with first-year collections down 25.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,739.01 crore in May 2020.

Due to the lockdown, bank and insurance branches have been operating with minimal staff. Customers have also avoided visiting branches as a safety precaution on one hand, while home visits by agents have also hit a pause due to societies not allowing non-residents amidst COVID-19 fears. The only life insurers to see growth in new premiums in May 2020 were Aviva Life, Canara HSBC OBC Life and Tata AIA Life.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 490.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 733.33 crore in the Indian equity market on June 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Four stocks - Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel, Just Dial and NCC - are under the F&O ban for June 10. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies