What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Indian markets are likely to open in the green following SGX Nifty which is up 70 points at 8894 levels. Global markets including that of Asia are trading mixed after US Markets ended in the red as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.

The Indian stock market started on a positive note on May 19 but witnessed profit booking at higher levels, as the S&P BSE Sensex slipped more than 500 points from its intraday high and the Nifty50 closed below 8,900.

Sensex was up 167 points at 30,196 while the Nifty rose 55 points to 8,879. Sentiment was also hit by India’s coronavirus infections going past the 1,00,000-mark.

Market participants are also disappointed with the stimulus package ,which weighed on financials for the second day in a row. The NiftyBank closed 0.5 percent lower.

Market participants are also disappointed with the stimulus package ,which weighed on financials for the second day in a row. The NiftyBank closed 0.5 percent lower.

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday, as investors focused on a report questioning Moderna’s recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results, wiping out modest gains on the benchmark index in the last hour of trading. Major averages fell to session lows in the wake of a report from STAT News that questioned the validity of the results of Moderna’s vaccine trial, which the company had announced Monday. Moderna Inc shares plunged after the report, and closed down 10.41%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 390.51 points, or 1.59%, to 24,206.86, the S&P 500 lost 30.97 points, or 1.05%, to 2,922.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.72 points, or 0.54%, to 9,185.10.

Asian Markets

Asia stocks are likely to come under pressure on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street while gold prices were buoyed by safe-haven demand as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.

Hong Kong futures fell 0.23% and Australian shares were set to open lower, tracking US market losses and as diplomatic tensions between Canberra and Beijing rose. Nikkei futures were little-changed versus Nikkei 225 index's previous close.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 70 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8894 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices ease on dim economic outlook despite signs of firmer demand

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as concerns over the lasting economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed signs of improving demand and production cuts by major oil producers.

Brent crude futures for July delivery were trading down 11 cents, or 0.3%, at $34.54 per barrel at 0031 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July were down 13 cents, or 0.4%, at $31.83 a barrel.

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

Rating agency CRISIL on Tuesday joined analysts sceptical about the near-term benefits of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package on growth and also flagged the absence of any dedicated steps for the most troubled sectors. In the note, the analysts at CRISIL also voiced some concerns over there being no announcements for highly vulnerable sectors such as airlines, tourism and hotels.

"Further, while the government has not added much to its current year fiscal outgo – and thereby deficit – it will weigh on public debt next fiscal unless the economy revives," it warned.

Sebi allows mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds

Markets regulator Sebi has permitted mutual funds to make additional investment in government securities and treasury bills for corporate bond, banking and public sector undertaking, and credit risk funds, industry sources said. This comes following a request from industry body Amfi and fund houses seeking an increase in exposure of government securities in mutual fund schemes.

In a letter to Amfi, Sebi said asset management companies (AMCs) can invest an additional 15 percent of assets under management (AUM) of corporate bond, banking and PSU and credit risk funds in government securities and treasury bills.

GST authorities seek details of directors' remuneration, tax paid: Report

Goods & Service Tax (GST) authorities in some state have asked companies to provide information on remuneration paid to directors and the tax paid on them. The move comes after the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) in two states issued contradictory orders, The Economic Times reported. GST authorities have sent notices to companies in this regard.

"The conflicting advance ruling judgments on GST applicability on director’s remuneration has caused doubt in the minds of authorities at the field level, potentially causing unnecessary litigation," Bipin Sapra, a partner at EY, told the newspaper.

Government staring at a gross tax revenue shortfall of Rs 4.32 lakh crore in FY21: Report

The central government’s announcement of increasing the gross borrowings to Rs 12 lakh crore from the budgeted Rs 7.8 lakh crore in FY21 will largely take care of the revenue shortfall, leaving little space for fiscal stimulus, a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said. "Notwithstanding the low crude prices and increased excise on petrol and diesel, Ind-Ra estimates the gross and net-tax revenue of central government in FY21 to fall short of the budgeted estimate by Rs 4.32 lakh crore and Rs 2.52 lakh crore, respectively," the report said.

Weak economic activities are also set to have an impact on non-tax revenue, and dividend and profit and other non-tax revenue would therefore decline by Rs 1.48 lakh crore from the FY21 budget estimate, the report said.

FPIs withdraw $6.4 billion in March quarter amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Foreign investors turner net sellers in March quarter and pulled out $6.4 billion from the Indian equity markets largely due to the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing risk-averse environment, a Morningstar report said. In comparison, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought net assets worth $6.3 billion in three months ended December 2019.

“The uncertainty over the gravity of the pandemic's impact on the global economy and financial markets worldwide triggered a flight to safety among foreign investors as they rushed to exit from relatively riskier investment destinations, such as emerging markets like India,” the report noted.

China leaves lending benchmark LPR unchanged, as expected

China held its benchmark lending rate steady as expected on Wednesday, mirroring the central bank’s decision last week to keep borrowing costs on medium-term funding for financial institutions unchanged.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3.85% from last month’s fixing, while the five-year LPR was also steady at 4.65% from previously.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,328.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,659.74 crore in the Indian equity market on May 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Vodafone Idea is under the F&O ban for May 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

