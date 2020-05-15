What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green tracking global markets on hopes of re-opening of the US economy and possibility of more stimulus that could fuel a recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged nearly 900 points to close below 32,000 while Nifty50 closed below 9,200 levels. Global markets were under pressure amid reports of the reemergence of the second wave of coronavirus. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that the US economy may remain under pressure for a longer time due also affected investors’ sentiments.

SGX NIfty is also trading in the green which points towards a positive opening in the Indian markets. It is trading higher by 54 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,172 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,081.3, followed by 9,019.85. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,242.65 and 9,342.55.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

FM's stimulus package

After announcing the first tranche of measures under the Atmanirbhar initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 unveiled the next set of measures to alleviate the hardships caused to the farmers, migrant workers and street vendors due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions.

Street vendors, the worst-hit by lockdown and staring at an uncertain future, have been handed a major lifeline with the government announcing special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore for them. Sitharaman said a special drive to provide concessional credit to PM-Kisan beneficiaries will be undertaken. The Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit will be extended to 2.5 crore farmers who don't have the card. Fisherman and animal husbandry workers will also be included.

"Liquidity support for farmers and rural economy has been happening over the past two months. Refinancing of Rs 29,000 crore was provided by NABARD to co-operative banks and RRB in March. Through RIDF, NABARD extended support of Rs 4,200 crore in March. Activities via banks to support the agriculture sector has not stopped during lockdown," she said.

US Markets

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade and a whistleblower’s dire warnings about the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37 points, or 1.62%, to 23,625.34, the S&P 500 gained 32.5 points, or 1.15%, to 2,852.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.55 points, or 0.91%, to 8,943.72.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to rise on Friday amid investor optimism about the re-opening of the U.S. economy from coronavirus lockdowns and possibly more stimulus that could fuel a recovery.

Ahead of the Asian open, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures climbed 0.16%, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.85%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.15%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,172 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil mixed as coronavirus risks offset hopes

Oil prices were mixed on Friday after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7% on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.

SEBI eases minimum public shareholding compliance norms for listed entities

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday eased compliance rules pertaining to 25 percent minimum public shareholding for listed entities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The decision has been taken after receiving requests from listed entities and industry bodies as well as considering the prevailing business and market conditions.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it has decided to grant relaxation from applicability of minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement. The rules have been relaxed for listed entities for whom the deadline to comply with MPS requirements falls between the period from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

Banks reluctant to lend under Credit Guarantee Scheme to MSMEs: Experts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government will provide a contribution of Rs 4,000 crore to Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) along with providing partial credit guarantee support to the banks.

CGTMSE was set up by the government and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to ensure availability of bank credit without the hassle of collateral or third-party guarantee to MSMEs. Experts pointed out that since it is only a partial guarantee where some risk still needs to be borne by the bank, there is some reluctance to lend under the scheme.

Interest subsidy scheme for middle-income home buyers extended

If your annual income is between Rs 6-18 lakh, you now have time until March 31, 2021 to acquire your dream house and take the interest subsidy of Rs 2.3-2.35 lakh from the central government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the extension of the credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS), which ended on March 31, 2020, during her press conference to unveil the second tranche of the Rs 20-trillion economic stimulus package.

Industry-watchers say the government’s move will give a boost to the real estate sector, as affordable housing has cornered a sizeable share of sales in the space during recent years. “There has been a significant increase in activity in the affordable segment over the last few years. There are currently 15.62 lakh under-construction units across the top seven cities, of which nearly 39 per cent are in the affordable segment priced in the under-Rs 40 lakh budget,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Organised pvt sector plans layoff, salary cut amid COVID-19 crisis: Report

The organised private sector in India is planning to have major job cuts/layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown that have significantly impacted the economic activities, says a report. According to the latest results of MyHiringClub.com and Sarkari-Naukri.info Layoff Survey 2020, 68 percent of the employers surveyed have either started the layoff process or are planning to.

The online survey covered 1,124 companies across 11 industry sectors in 25 major cities. The survey was conducted between May 1 to May 10, 2020.

RBI may have to monetise around Rs 7 lakh crore of stimulus package: Bank of America Securities

The government may have to ask the RBI to monetise around Rs 6.8 lakh crore of the total economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi so as to complete the funding under the package, Bank of America Securities (BofA) said in a note on Thursday.

"Of the nearly 10 percent of GDP worth stimulus, 7.3 percentage points of it can be funded through many means. But the balance 2.7 percentage points or Rs 6.8 lakh crore of it will likely need to be monetised by the RBI,” BofA said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,152.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 802.36 crore in the Indian equity market on May 14, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Vodafone Idea is under the F&O ban for May 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies