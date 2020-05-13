What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market is expected to see strong gains today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, aimed at alleviating pain caused by COVID-19.​

SGX Nifty is pointing towards a gap up opening as investors in other equity markets remain nervous over resurgence of coronavirus cases. SGX Nifty is trading higher by 219 points with Nifty futures trading at 9,395.

Sectorally, profit-taking was seen in sectors like energy, oil & gas, capital goods, as well as healthcare stocks, while value-buying was seen in telecom, power, metals and IT stocks.

Bulls helped Nifty recoup some of its losses in the last hour of the trade on May 12 but not enough to push the index back in the green. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered more than 500 points from the day’s low while Nifty closed a shade below 9,200.

PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

PM Modi announced a special economic relief package in light of the ongoing situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the economic measures earlier announced by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and this latest package will come up to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The package, he said, will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws.

He emphasised the need for a self-reliant India, the five pillars of which will be economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, demography and demand. PM Modi also said Lockdown 4.0 will be a new one, with new rules. It will be implemented based on suggestions from the states and details of the same will be announced before May 18.

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed lower after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors took profits following a warning from the top US infectious disease expert that premature moves to reopen the nation’s economy could lead to novel coronavirus outbreaks and set back economic recovery.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.73% to end at 23,803.51 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.87%, to 2,875.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.86%, to 9,021.36.

Asian Markets

Asian equities were set to pull back on Wednesday as heightened concerns about coronavirus infections and the timing for a vaccine outweighed the lift from rebounding oil prices and upbeat corporate earnings in Europe.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.37%, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures slipped 1.26% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.05% to be 1.13% below Tuesday’s cash index close.​

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 219 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,395 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

April retail inflation eases to 5.84%

India's retail inflation rate in April eased to 5.84 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on May 12. Retail inflation for the month of March was at 5.91 percent. Food prices remained unchanged at 8.76 percent in April.

A government official told CNBC-TV18 that they plan to stick to the May 29 date for FY20 provisional estimates on GDP and release of Q1 FY21 GDP numbers on August 31 will depend on availability of data.

Oil falls amid concerns about new viral outbreaks, rise in inventories

Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday after industry data showed a rise in US crude inventories and concerns mount about a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in countries easing lockdowns.

Brent crude was down 49 cents, or 1.6%, at $29.49 by 0034 GMT, having risen 1.2% on Tuesday. US crude was down 41 cents, or 1.6%, at $25.37 a barrel, after jumping nearly 7% in the previous session.

March industrial production contracts 16.7%

India's industrial output contracts to 16.7 percent in March against a growth of 4.5 percent in February, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on May 12. The manufacturing sector contracted 20.6 percent in March, against a growth of 3.2 percent a month ago. Mining showed no movement in March while electricity production contracted 6.8 percent against a growth of 8.1 percent in February.

According to government data, India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter of 2019-20. GDP growth came in at 5.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Liquidity woes to intensify for mid-size and emerging businesses in FY21: Report

Mid-size and emerging businesses with a revenue of less than Rs 750 crore may witness a 6 percent dip in their turnover and up to 1.25 percent contraction in profit margins in FY21, a domestic rating agency said on Tuesday. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said that because of the troubles expected for what it calls as the mid and emerging corporate (MEC) segment, it is maintaining the "negative" outlook on this.

The rating agency said the estimates are because it has cut in the GDP growth estimate to 1.9 percent. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns have resulted in a chilling of economic activity, resulting in severe impacts to businesses.

SEBI eases compliance norms on consolidated results for banks, insurance companies

Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday gave relaxation to listed banks and insurance companies for publishing consolidated financial results for June quarter in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In addition, it has extended the exemption given to listed companies from publication of advertisement in newspapers about their board meetings, financial results and other events till June 30, SEBI said in a circular.

“In view of the continuing lockdown and the resultant bottlenecks relating to print versions of newspapers... exemptions from publication of advertisements in newspapers are extended for all events scheduled till June 30, 2020,” the regulator noted.

Govt plans 10-year full tax exemption to lure investors to India: Report

In a bid to support the Indian economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the government is planning to offer tax exemptions to companies bringing in fresh investments. The trade ministry has reportedly proposed a 10-year full tax exemption to companies investing upwards of $500 million. The proposal is being evaluated by the finance ministry, sources told Bloomberg.

The trade ministry has identified top 50 industry clusters to upgrade their existing infrastructure, testing labs and R&D facilities, the article quotes sources as saying.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,662.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares worth Rs 364 crore in the Indian equity market on May 12, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

