What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Equity benchmarks resumed their downward march on May 7 as rising cases of COVID-19 and a delay in government stimulus dealt a blow to investors' sentiment.

The Sensex closed the day with a loss of 0.76 percent at 31,443.38 and the Nifty settled 0.78 percent lower at 9,199.05.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,157.35, followed by 9,115.65. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,259.3 and 9,319.55.

The Nifty Bank closed 1.03 percent down at 19,491.80. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,296.93, followed by 19,102.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,721.93 and 19,952.07.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s indexes climbed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.15%, to 2,881.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.27 points, or 1.41%, to 8,979.66.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to track Wall Street gains on Friday, after upbeat corporate earnings took the focus off upcoming data that is expected show the worst US unemployment rate in more than 70 years.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.7%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1% in early trading.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 91 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,287 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Equity markets in "full recovery mode;" India, Brazil, Korea, Taiwan top picks: Mark Mobius

World equity markets are now in recovery mode, according to veteran emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius, who said he was betting that markets had bottomed out. "You would expect at a time like this, you have a bigger bear market, and that is why I've been cautious and kept a little powder dry, because there could be relapses in the market," said Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners, which has $130 million assets under management.

"But the way it looks now, we may be in full recovery mode," Mobius told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Thursday, May 7, from Munich.

PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore in March-April, economy poised to recover: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 7 said that public sector banks (PSBs) sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore for more than 41.81 lakh accounts, during March-April 2020. She noted that these borrowers hail from a variety of sectors like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail, agriculture and corporate, waiting for disbursal soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Sitharaman said, "For MSMEs and others, pre-approved Emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements being prioritised by PSBs. More than 27 lakh customers contacted from March 20 and 2.37 lakh cases sanctioned loans worth Rs. 26,500 cr. A work in progress."

"Their effective communication & proactive actions ensured that over 3.2 cr. a/c availed 3-month moratorium. Quick query redressals allayed customer concerns," Sitharaman said.

Govt amends I-T rules for faster resolution of multinational corporations' tax disputes under MAP

The government has amended income tax rules as per which Indian authorities would "endeavour" to resolve mutual agreement procedure (MAP) disputes within a timeframe of 24 months, a move aimed at speedy settlement of cases of multinational corporations that have opted the alternative dispute resolution process. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has amended Rule 44G dealing with application and procedure for giving effect to MAP agreement, and also revised Form 34F with respect to making application to the competent authority for invoking MAP.

"The competent authority in India shall endeavour to arrive at a mutually agreeable resolution of the tax disputes...in accordance with the agreement between India and the other country or specified territory within an average time period of twenty-four months," according to the amended income tax rule.

SC ruling on SARFAESI Act will help co-operative banks in recovery of NPAs: Report

The Supreme Court (SC) decision on the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act may help co-operative banks pursue bad loans. An SC Bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose, stated that co-operative banks qualify as a 'banking company' as specified under the SARFAESI Act, 2002.

"The judgment has come as a great relief for the 1,540 urban cooperative banks, as a very large number of borrowers, who were wilful defaulters, were taking advantage of the ambiguity in interpretation of the SARFAESI Act by various courts and were not returning the loan amounts for years," Mehta told BusinessLine.

Govt working on financial package for all sectors, says official

The government is working on a comprehensive financial package not only for MSMEs but for all sectors of the economy, a top official said on Thursday. "Government of India, Prime Minister's Office and the Department of Economic Affairs are already working on a package, which includes not only the MSME but also the entire industry. All sectors of the economy being taken care of by a comprehensive package, being worked out in the government," said Giridhar Aramane, Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 19,056.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares worth Rs 3,818.41 crore in the Indian equity market on May 7, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies