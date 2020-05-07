What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Sensex closed on May 6 with a gain of 232 points, or 0.74 percent, at 31,685.75 and the Nifty settled 65 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 9,270.90.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,142.63, followed by 9,014.37. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,373.03 and 9,475.17.

The Nifty Bank closed 2.19 percent higher at 19,694.55. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,154.87, followed by 18,615.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,020.47 and 20,346.33.

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.45 points, or 0.91%, to 23,664.64, the S&P 500 lost 20.02 points, or 0.70%, to 2,848.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.27 points, or 0.51%, to 8,854.39.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were set to come under pressure on Thursday as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.28%. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.23% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.76%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 72 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,255 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil gains as US inventories grow less than feared

Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. inventories swelled less than expected, but market watchers predicted further gains could be capped by the ongoing glut in crude supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand.

Brent crude was up by 12 cents, or 0.4%, to $29.84 a barrel 0044 GMT, after falling earlier in the Asian session and dropping 4% on Wednesday.

SEBI rejects proposal for higher discount on QIP floor price: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has rejected a proposal put forth by investment bankers requesting relaxed norms for qualified institutional placements (QIPs). However, while investment bankers felt a discount could help attract institutional investors, SEBI reasoned that shares are already trading lower, The Economic Times reported.

“Pricing is possible at a 5 percent discount. Demand for more discounts is not justified. Market is already trading at a steep discount compared to earlier levels,” a source told the paper. The regulator had earlier relaxed the mandatory six-month gap between successive QIP issues after companies requested the same.

IMF says now is the time for public investment projects

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has strengthened the case for fiscal policy action and heightened its urgency," the IMF said, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus that has been confirmed in more than 3.6 million people around the world.

Government extends last date for filing annual GST return for FY19 until September

The government has extended the last date for filing annual GST return for financial year 2018-19 by three months till September 2020. In another trade-friendly move, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has also extended the validity of e-way bills that were generated on or before March 24, and had expiry between March 20 and April 15, 2020.

A notification has been issued to extend the time limit for furnishing of annual (goods and services tax) return and reconciliation statement for the financial year 2018-19 till September 30, 2020, CBIC said in a tweet.

US private payrolls plunge by a record 20.2 million in April

US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak savaged the economy, setting up the overall labor market for historic job losses last month.

Data for March was revised to show private payrolls decreasing by 149,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 27,000, which was the first decline since September 2017. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls tumbling by 20.050 million jobs in April.

GSK, Horlicks to sell 5.69% stake in HUL via block deals worth $3.2-3.4 billion

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pte and Horlicks Limited plan to sell 5.69 percent stake in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) via block deals at a price band Rs 1,850 - 1,950 per share. GSK is expected to sell the stake on May 7, 2020 and expected settlement date for the transaction will be May 11. The deal will be valued roughly between Rs 247.5 million to Rs 260.9 million ($3.2-3.4 billion).

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 493.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 322.47 crore in the Indian equity market on May 6, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

