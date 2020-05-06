What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain.

Benchmark indices closed in the red on May 5 due to profit-booking with the Sensex closing with a loss of 262 points at 31,453.51 and Nifty settling 88 points lower at 9,205.60.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,113.93, followed by 9,022.27. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,374.08 and 9,542.57.

The Nifty Bank closed 2.39 percent down at 19,271.75. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,915, followed by 18,558.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,925.9 and 20,580.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Tuesday as healthcare stocks jumped, oil prices surged and a number of countries and US states eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.02 points, or 1.51%, to 24,107.78, the S&P 500 gained 51 points, or 1.79%, to 2,893.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 178.67 points, or 2.05%, to 8,889.39.

Asian Markets

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as oil prices retraced some of their overnight gains. MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.41% higher while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.72%. Markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,206 on the Singaporean Exchange around 08:50 hours IST.

Oil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Oil prices soared on Tuesday, as some European and Asian countries along with several US states began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. International benchmark Brent crude rose $3.77, or 13.9%, to settle at $30.97 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $4.17, or 20.5%, to close at $24.56 a barrel.

India working on aggressive strategy to attract FDI: Suresh Prabhu

Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said the government is working on an aggressive strategy to attract FDI into India in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Prabhu in a virtual interaction with members of the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) recognized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it would bring to global business and trade practices, while outlining eight key areas of enhanced cooperation between India and Canada going forward, according to a statement.

He specifically listed out high-tech, financial services, capital investment, healthcare, manufacturing, environment, logistics and trade promotion as those that would see a major uptick between the two countries, the ICBC said in the statement.

US trade gap rises to $44.4 billion as virus slams commerce

The US trade deficit rose in March as the coronavirus outbreak battered America's trade with the world. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad widened 11.6 percent in March to $44.4 billion from $39.8 billion in February. US exports fell 9.6 percent to $187.7 billion on plunging orders for cars, auto parts and industrial machines. Imports fell 6.2 percent to $232.2 billion.

Total trade — exports plus imports — came in at $419.9 billion in March, down 7.8 percent from February and 11.4 percent from March 2019.

Indian retail sector loss reaches Rs 5.50 lakh crore in lockdown: CAIT

Indian retail sector comprising around 7 crore traders has witnessed a loss of Rs 5.50 lakh crore since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed to contain the coronavirus infection, traders' body CAIT said on Tuesday.

"Indian retailers do a daily business of around Rs 15,000 crore and since the country is in a lockdown there has been a huge loss of over Rs 5.50 lakh crore of business, which is done by 7 crore traders of the country. This will force around 1.5 crore traders to permanently down their shutters and a further 75 lakh traders, who are dependent on these 1.5 crore traders, will fold up in the medium term,” CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said.

More fiscal stimulus measures necessary in India to fight COVID-19: S&P

Global ratings agency S&P on Tuesday said additional financial stimulus is “necessary” in India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the country's weak fiscal position. “In our view, the Indian government is likely to introduce additional fiscal stimulus measures, which could be broader in scale relative to efforts so far,” the agency, which has a 'BBB-/Stable/A-3' rating on the sovereign, said.

The stimulus is necessary to support the vulnerable segments of the society and also to prevent additional structural damage to the economy amid the lockdown which has suddenly stopped the business activity, S&P said in a report.

Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn

The US economy could start to recover in the second half of the year after what is shaping up to be the worst recession in decades, but growth is likely to be slow and uneven, several top Federal Reserve policymakers indicated on Tuesday.

“We’re living through the most severe contraction in activity and surge in unemployment that we’ve seen in our lifetimes,” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said in an interview with CNBC. “Unfortunately, the unemployment rate is going to surge to numbers that we’ve not seen probably since the 1940s.”

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,059.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold shares worth Rs 995.3 crore in the Indian equity market on May 5, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

