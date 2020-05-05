What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Here is a list of the top 10 most-valued firms in India by market capitalisation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, as of February 17, 2020.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 99 points gain tracking global markets.

The Sensex plunged 2,002 points to 31,715 and the Nifty fell 566 points to close at 9293.

Investors lose nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in a single trading session. The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 129.41 lakh crore recorded on April 30 to Rs 123.69 lakh crore on May 4.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,195.8, followed by 9,098.1. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,462.35 and 9,631.2.

The Nifty Bank closed 8.32 percent down at 19,743.75. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,414.8, followed by 19,085.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,301.6 and 20,859.4.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended higher on Monday as increases in large tech and internet companies and oil price gains outweighed concerns about the latest US-China tensions and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72.

Asian Markets

A late Wall Street rally is expected to lead Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Early on Tuesday trading in Asia, futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.32%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24%. Japan and mainland China markets are closed for public holidays.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 99 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,385 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some US states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

Brent crude futures hit a high of $28.37 a barrel in early trade and were up 4.1%, or $1.12 cents, at $28.32. Brent is up for a sixth straight day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose as much as 8.2% to a three-week high of $22.06 and were up 7.6%, or $1.55, at $21.94 at 0108 GMT.

India's April gold imports plunge 99.9% to three-decade low: government source

India’s gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.

The world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Monday. In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago, he added, as per a Reuters report.

ICRA expects GDP to contract by 20% in June quarter; 2% fall in FY21

After the government announced graded relaxations in the lockdown, domestic rating agency Icra on Monday estimated that the country's GDP might contract by as much as 20 percent in the June quarter and is expected to overcome some lost ground in the remainder of the year but still close 2020-21 down by up to 2 percent. The agency's earlier economic forecast was a range, according to which the GDP may either expand by 1 percent or contract by 1 percent in 2020-21.

NBFCs seek RBI nod for one-time restructuring of all loans

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to permit one-time restructuring of all loans considering the economic scenario in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, according to two people who attended a meeting between RBI top brass and NBFC industry representatives on May 4.

“Our key demand was permission for a one-time restructuring of loans of all borrowers. We also raised the moratorium issue with the RBI since some banks are still not extending a moratorium to NBFCs,” said one NBFC industry official.

Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: SEBI

Market regulator Sebi has said that entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown which has been extended for another two weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19. Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted.

Retail investors in India show increased interest in equities during lockdown

In March and April this year, around 1.2 million new investors opened demat accounts with the Central Depository Services (CDSL) despite the ongoing nationwide lockdown, as per a report by The Economic Times. Meanwhile, the report noted that the month of April saw NSE internet trading volume rise by 53 percent.

Even as fiscal year 2020 saw a sharp fall in the markets, an increasing number of fresh investors signed up to have demat accounts opened. This, at a time when economic activity in the country has been at a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto industry heads meet Prakash Javadekar again, reiterate demands

Top executives from the automobile industry met Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar again on May 5, less than five days after their first meeting on April 30. The automotive industry is seeking urgent government help to tide over the crises, which has seen every company post zero sales in April – a first in its history – as most manufacturing plants remain shut across the country awaiting clearances from authorities.

Cut in Goods & Services Tax (GST), liquidity support, fiscal stimulus were some of the demands made to the minister, a top executive of one of the companies involved in the meeting told Moneycontrol.

FII and DII data

Foreign (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,373.98 crore and Rs 1,661.61 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on May 4, provisional data available on the NSE showed.



With inputs from Reuters & other agencies