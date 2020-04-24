What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

Benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive session in a row on April 23 with the Sensex closing 484 points, or 1.54 percent, higher at 31,863.08 and Nifty settling 127 points, or 1.38 percent, up at 9,313.90.

Experts said rotational buying in select heavyweights is helping the index but the upmove lacks decisiveness even as hopes of government stimulus is underpinning the sentiment.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,208.17, followed by 9,102.43. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,381.62 and 9,449.33.

Nifty Bank closed 2.87 percent up at 20,267.95. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,782.7, followed by 19,297.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,554.8 and 20,841.7.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemic’s impact on the labor market was nearing an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 23,515.26 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05% to finish at 2,797.8. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.01% to 8,494.75.

Asian Markets

Asian markets declined after an overnight report raised doubts over a potential coronavirus treatment. Nikkei 225 shed 0.99% while the Topix index declined 0.78% and the Kospi fell 0.82%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 124 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,182 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

US House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion.

The measure passed the Democratic-led House by a vote of 388-5, with one member voting present. House members were meeting for the first time in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices extend rebound on output cuts

Oil prices rose on Friday, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 60 cents, or 2.8%, at $21.93 by 0133 GMT, having climbed 5% on Thursday. US oil gained 66 cents, or 4%, at $17.16 a barrel, after surging 20% in the previous session.

SEBI eases buyback rules for fundraising amid coronavirus pandemic

To ease fundraising through securities markets, regulator SEBI on Thursday relaxed period of restriction to six months for raising further capital through buyback from the current one year amid the coronavirus pandemic. This relaxation will be applicable till December 31, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21: CII

India's GDP is likely to range between a decline of 0.9 percent and a growth of 1.5 percent in the current financial year, with the economy undergoing a "turbulent" phase caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to a report. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a paper - A plan for economic recovery - has laid out its growth expectation under three os and suggested "urgent" fiscal interventions.

In the baseline scenario, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at just 0.6 percent on an annual basis as economic activity is expected to remain constrained due to continuing restrictions on the free movement of goods and people beyond the lockdown period.

RBI allows banks to issue electronic cards for overdraft accounts

Relaxing norms, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday permitted banks to issue electronic cards to persons having overdraft accounts that are only in the nature of personal loan without any specific end-use restrictions.

Banks, as per the central bank's July 2015 directions, were permitted to issue debit cards to customers having bank/current accounts but not to cash credit/loan account holders. "...it has been decided to permit banks to issue electronic cards to natural persons having Overdraft Accounts that are only in the nature of personal loan without any specific end-use restrictions," the RBI said in a circular.

Refiners stare at Rs 25,000 crore inventory loss: Crisil Ratings

Indian oil refiners may have incurred an inventory loss of Rs 25,000 crore in the January-March period as oil prices slumped and are now likely seeing a plunge in refining margins in the current quarter, Crisil Ratings said on Thursday. Crude prices nosedived from an average $55 per barrel in February to $33 in March and around $20 at the end of March as demand slumped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For oil refiners, the COVID-19 pandemic is delivering two blows: inventory loss of over Rs 25,000 crore in the January-March quarter because of a 70% fall in crude oil prices, and a likely plunge in gross refining margins (GRMs) in the first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2021 because of demand destruction," Crisil said in a note.

India bonds see biggest single-day rally in nearly six months on RBI special OMO

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced another round of "Operation Twist" via the simultaneous sale and purchase of securities, a measure which helped bonds snap a two-day fall, and see its biggest single-day rally in nearly six months. The RBI said it will buy four bonds including the 7.59 percent 2026, 7.17 percent 2028, 7.26 percent 2029 and 7.61 percent 2030 bonds at the open market operation (OMO) while it will sell short-term cash management bills and treasury bills.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as much as 21 basis points on the day to 6.01 percent after the announcement. It ended down 16 bps at 6.06 percent, its biggest single-day fall since November 1 when it dropped 19 bps.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 114.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 338.27 crore in the Indian equity market on April 23, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies